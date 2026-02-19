San Antonio Gang Member Added to 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the addition of Jamie Nicholas Wilson – a confirmed Black Gangster Disciple Nations gang member – to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Jamie Nicholas Wilson, 36, from San Antonio, has been wanted for a parole violation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles since June 10, 2025. Two days later, another warrant was issued for his arrest out of Bexar Co. for tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

In 2017 and 2019, Wilson received multiple convictions for possession of a controlled substance. In 2021, he was convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman and subsequently received four years of probation. In November 2022, Wilson’s probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to four years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility.

Wilson is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, face and both arms. More information about Wilson or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2025, DPS and other agencies arrested 65 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 28 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

(HQ 2026-019)