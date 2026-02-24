Simetric Partners with Thales to Deliver Best-of-Breed eSIM Orchestration for Large-Scale IoT Deployments

Simetric’s IoT and edge orchestration platform integrates Thales’s eSIM security and remote connectivity management solutions, simplifying large IoT deployments

- Simetric’s Single Pane of Glass (SPoG) orchestration platform integrates Thales’s proven eSIM security and remote connectivity management solutions to help enterprises simplify and accelerate large-scale IoT deployments worldwide.

- The collaboration delivers a unified, secure approach to managing connected devices across their entire lifecycle.

Simetric, the pioneer of Single Pane of Glass (SPoG) connectivity network orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership with Thales, a global leader in cybersecurity and connectivity solutions, to deliver a next-generation, best-of-breed eSIM orchestration solution for OEMs and enterprises operating large scale IoT and edge efforts, providing global execution continuity.

Led by Simetric’s SPoG network orchestration platform, the joint solution integrates Thales’ GSMA-certified eSIM provisioning, and Advanced eSIM Orchestration (eSO), and trusted security capabilities. Together, the companies deliver an end-to-end solution that simplifies eSIM adoption while providing enterprises with centralized visibility, policy control, and enterprise-grade security across multi-carrier, multi-region IoT deployments

“eSIM is no longer just a provisioning function—it has become the operational and security control plane for the network edge,” said Allen Boone, CEO of Simetric. “By integrating Thales’ trusted eSIM and RSP foundation directly into Simetric’s Single Pane of Glass orchestration platform, we are giving OEMs and enterprises the ability to manage connectivity, security, and policy across millions of devices with unprecedented clarity, resilience, and control.”

Solving the Operational Reality of Global IoT

As industries such as utilities, video security, asset tracking, routers, mPOS, smart metering, medical devices, and automotive accelerate the transition from physical SIMs to eSIM-enabled architectures, enterprises face increasing operational fragmentation across carriers, platforms, and legacy tools.

Maintaining service continuity now requires real-time control over activation and deactivation, fallback logic, performance policies, diagnostics, and remediation—alongside unified governance, ticketing, analytics, and security posture management.

Simetric’s SPoG platform addresses these challenges by acting as the orchestration and policy layer above networks, terrestrial and satellite, and connectivity platforms, while Thales provides the secure, standards-based eSIM foundation and orchestration required for mission-critical deployments of these essential networked devices.

Accelerating OEM eSIM Adoption

For OEMs, the Simetric–Thales solution streamlines eSIM integration and future-proofs device connectivity by enabling:

- GSMA SGP.32-compliant, fully certified eSIM provisioning and orchestration across regions and networks

- Simplified device onboarding and lifecycle orchestration

- Faster global launches with reduced operational and integration complexity

By embedding eSIM orchestration into Simetric’s SPoG platform, OEMs gain centralized operational control from manufacturing through deployment and scale.

Enterprise-Grade Orchestration at Scale

For enterprises managing substantial, mission-critical distributed IoT fleets the solution delivers:

- A true single pane of glass for visibility and control across carriers and geographies

- Advanced orchestration of eSIM profiles, policies, and lifecycle actions

- Improved operational efficiency, resilience, and cost governance

- Accelerated adoption supported by validated workflows

- Flexibility to adapt connectivity strategies as business and regulatory needs evolve

This approach enables enterprises to move from reactive connectivity management to automated, policy-driven operations across global environments.

Security Embedded by Design

Security is foundational to Simetric’s platform strategy and the capabilities it extends to CISOs and IT administrators. Thales’ trusted eSIM infrastructure—used by mobile operators and enterprises worldwide—provides robust protection across the entire eSIM lifecycle. Simetric extends this trust with enterprise-grade governance, automation, analytics, and real-time device intelligence across complex, multi-carrier environments. This combination elevates security at the heart of every device, the eSIM, and elevates cybersecurity controls across the entire device ecosystem in a manner that is essential for security governance and compliance

Together, Simetric and Thales enable customers to:

- Enforce consistent security and provisioning policies globally

- Reduce risk associated with manual SIM handling and siloed systems

- Achieve end-to-end visibility, auditability, and operational confidence

“Orchestrating secure connectivity at global scale requires more than provisioning—it requires trust, standards compliance, and operational simplicity,” said Guillaume Lafaix, Thales, VP Connectivity Solutions and Embedded Software. “By integrating Thales’ industry-leading eSIM security and orchestration capabilities with Simetric’s SPoG platform, we are enabling enterprises and OEMs to deploy and manage IoT connectivity with confidence, security, and scale.”

This partnership marks a major step forward in enabling secure, scalable, and operationally simple eSIM adoption as global IoT deployments continue to accelerate.

About Simetric

Simetric provides the most pervasive CMP orchestration and workflow platform across the IoT and edge networking ecosystem. Its patented, bi-modal platform normalizes operational discrepancies across more than 300 cellular and satellite networks, unifying the fragmented IoT landscape into effective workflows with tailored process, device, and security controls. Simetric uniquely integrates CMP orchestration into ServiceNow, enabling enhanced IT observability, asset management, and cybersecurity posture management at scale.

To learn more about Simetric and this innovative partnership, visit https://simetric.com/simetric-thales-esim or contact Simetric via info@simetric.com.

Thales

For more information on Thales IoT solutions, please visit:

https://www.thalesgroup.com/en/solutions-catalogue/enterprise/mobile-communications/thales-iot

