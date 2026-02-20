Texas Teachers Report Strong Gains in Focus, Behavior, and Job Satisfaction After Implementing Phone Locking Systems

With Generation Faraday bags, students keep their devices with them Developed by MOS Equipment, whose tech supports law enforcement, military and the Department of Justice, the Generation Faraday bags have been field tested and vetted for over a decade.

New Lago Vista ISD survey shows structured Generation Faraday phone management improves classroom focus, student connection and teacher morale

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Texas schools continue implementing House Bill 1481 to limit student phone use during the school day, early educator feedback from Lago Vista Independent School District is showing measurable impact that goes well beyond compliance.In January 2026, Generation Faraday surveyed 41 Lago Vista ISD teachers and staff after one semester of using its Tier 1 “bell-to-bell” phone locking system. The anonymous survey gathered feedback from educators who use the system daily across middle and high school classrooms:- 87% say their job satisfaction has improved — with 54% saying satisfaction has significantly improved- 95% report improvements in student focus and behavior- The highest-ranked benefit cited by teachers was improved student social interactionRather than resistance or implementation fatigue, teachers describe classrooms that feel calmer, more engaged, and more socially connected.“This data is even better than we anticipated,” said Jennifer Andrulewicz, Chief Growth Officer at Generation Faraday. “We assumed the first semester would include an adjustment period for both students and staff. Instead, what we’re seeing is something much more powerful. When teachers tell you their job has immediately become easier and more fulfilling, you know a symbiotic shift is happening in the learning environment.”Lago Vista ISD implemented a Tier 1 system in which students place their phones into individually assigned, signal-blocking pouches that remain locked throughout the instructional day while staying in the student’s possession.“Across markets like California, Texas, and New York, we’re seeing that when schools adopt clear, school-wide phone management practices, the classroom experience improves,” said Jamie Baker, Customer Success Manager at Generation Faraday. “Lago Vista’s approach is one example of how consistency can reduce friction and help teachers focus more on teaching and less on enforcement.”Teachers noted that while few students initially searched for workarounds (such as attempting to bypass pouches or shifting attention to school-issued devices) the overall reduction in phone access led to noticeable gains in participation, peer interaction, and classroom culture.“We want to keep evolving alongside educators and administrators,” Andrulewicz added. “What we’re seeing is that phone-free classrooms quickly stop feeling like a change and simply become the new normal. When schools stay engaged in the process, the results speak for themselves. This is something worth celebrating. We’re on the right track toward reshaping the way students experience school for the next generation — academically and socially.”Lago Vista ISD was among the first Texas districts to partner with Generation Faraday following the passage of House Bill 1481 in 2025, which requires schools to restrict student device use during instructional hours.Generation Faraday’s approach differs from many phone management solutions by offering a suite of signal-blocking systems designed to meet schools where they are — from Tier 1 bell-to-bell models that keep devices locked in students’ possession, to Tier 2 systems and secure locker-based solutions that provide structured phone storage at key transition points during the day. Across all formats, Generation Faraday’s technology fully blocks wireless signals, eliminating notifications, reducing staff workload, and supporting consistent, school-wide expectations without the need for constant enforcement.Developed from technology originally used by law enforcement and the Department of Justice, the bags are designed to block wireless signals completely while supporting a non-punitive, student-centered implementation model that educators can sustain over time.What began as a compliance measure is now emerging as a case study in how structured phone-free environments can positively impact both students and educators.For more information about Generation Faraday, visit www.generationfaraday.com About Generation FaradayGeneration Faraday, a division of Mission Darkness and MOS Equipment, provides signal-blocking solutions designed to eliminate digital distraction in educational settings. Originally developed for law enforcement and military applications, the technology now supports distraction-free learning environments in schools across the United States.

