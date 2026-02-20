Easy Pay Direct Announces Beyond A Million Awards to Recognize Verified $1M–$100M+ Entrepreneurs

Beyond A Million Awards

New awards program recognizes entreprenuers who process $1M, $10M, $50M, and $100M+ in verified volume.

In a market filled with inflated screenshots and unverified claims, we wanted to create a recognition program grounded in real numbers.” — Brad Weimert

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easy Pay Direct , a payment processing company serving high-growth and high-volume businesses, today announced the upcoming launch of the Beyond a Million Awards , a new recognition program designed to honor entrepreneurs who have achieved significant, verified revenue milestones.The program will recognize Easy Pay Direct merchants who have processed $1 million, $10 million, $50 million, and $100 million+ in verified transaction volume through the company’s platform. Each award tier is based on real payment data processed through Easy Pay Direct, ensuring that every milestone reflects documented business performance rather than self-reported revenue.🎥 Watch the teaser video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/olcej_sVfS4 “In a market filled with inflated screenshots and unverified claims, we wanted to create a recognition program grounded in real numbers,” said Brad Weimert, Founder and CEO of Easy Pay Direct. “These awards celebrate entrepreneurs who have built legitimate, scalable businesses with measurable transaction volume. It’s about recognizing real growth and real execution.”The Beyond a Million Awards will be available to qualifying Easy Pay Direct merchants across industries including eCommerce, digital products, SaaS, coaching, education, and brick-and-mortar. Many of these businesses operate in categories that require more sophisticated payment infrastructure and long-term processing stability.Easy Pay Direct has built its reputation by helping scaling companies maintain reliable payment operations through thorough underwriting, multi-bank relationships, and infrastructure designed for long-term growth rather than short-term approvals. The new awards program is part of the company’s broader initiative to support and spotlight entrepreneurs building sustainable, high-revenue businesses.Additional details about qualification criteria, award tiers, and official launch timing will be announced in the coming months.Learn more about the Beyond a Million Awards:

Beyond A Million Awards Teaser

