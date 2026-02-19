DiCAN Inc. Unveils Advanced PWM Module for Plow Pilot, Enhancing Precision and Compliance in Winter Fleet Operations

ONTARIO, CANADA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiCAN Inc., a leader in vehicle telematics and control interface solutions, announced the launch of the next-generation Plow Pilot PWM Module, engineered to transform how fleets capture and verify plow blade position data. The new module extends DiCAN’s suite of proven telematics solutions with powerful real-time monitoring, seamless telematics integration, and simplified setup.The Plow Pilot PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) Module responds to growing demands from municipal fleets, contractors, and winter operations managers for accurate performance verification and automated reporting of plow activity. With built-in Wi-Fi configuration, robust in-cab installation, and broad compatibility with industry-standard PWM and electronic joystick plow systems, the solution delivers data that fleet operators can trust.“Today’s fleets are challenged to demonstrate performance with measurable, verifiable data,” said DiCAN Inc. leadership. “The new PWM module makes that possible without complexity. It integrates directly into existing telematics platforms and eliminates manual reporting.”The module supports a range of popular electronic plow control systems, including Force America with Deutsch or DIN connectors, Bosch Rexroth, and Cirus joystick systems. Signals can even be read for snow plow blades attached to pickup trucks of all different types & models. It is capable of monitoring the position of two plow blades and relaying precise up and down status to AVL devices, ensuring fleets have the data they need for compliance, contractor verification, and operational insight.Unlike external sensors that are exposed to harsh winter conditions, the PWM module installs securely inside the cab. The rugged design, sealed against fluids, grit, and temperature extremes, offers long-term reliability without adding exposure to the elements.A standout feature of the new Plow Pilot PWM module is its built-in Wi-Fi interface, which enables installers and fleet technicians to calibrate and configure the device from any mobile device or laptop. This approach significantly reduces installation time and removes barriers associated with proprietary programming tools.DiCAN maintains its focus on reliability and durability with a robust two-year “Inside Out” warranty and a rugged housing that meets the demands of heavy winter use. The module is proudly designed and built in Canada to exacting standards.About DiCAN Inc.DiCAN Inc. delivers telematics interface innovations that empower fleets and service providers to automate data capture, improve operational visibility, and achieve compliance without manual intervention. With solutions built for durability and seamless integration, DiCAN products support the evolving needs of fleets across North America. Learn more at www.dicaninc.com Media Contact:

