Businesses Nationwide Increase Focus on Accounts Receivable Management as Payment Delays Continue to Impact Cash Flow

Benjamin, Chaise & Associates is a full-service debt collection agency that serves clients across the nation. With years of experience and extensive knowledge in the collection industry, Benjamin, Chaise & Associates is the choice to make when considering a company to help you with your delinquent accounts. Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest standard of services by utilizing cutting edge techniques to collect outstanding receivables expeditiously and amicably, providing our Clients with a stress-free way of collecting their outstanding receivables. This allows our clients to focus on their daily business ventures. Please don't waste any more time on a hard to collect debt; allow professional debt collectors to take care of it for you!

