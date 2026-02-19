Burbot—the Kootenai River leopard—is the perfect way to cure cabin fever

If you decide to give burbot fishing a try this year, remember to participate in the Kootenai River Angler Science Program to potentially win prizes and help us make burbot fishing even better in the years ahead.

Remember, you don’t have to catch a burbot to be eligible to win, but you do have to record information about your trip and turn your packets in by April 1.

If you participate in the program, remember to record every burbot fishing adventure on which you embark—even if you don’t catch one. Believe it or not, the trips where you don’t catch a burbot provide incredibly valuable information for local biologists. Visit this link to learn more about the program.

And another reminder, if you catch a burbot with a tag in its back, make sure to report it!

Fishing for burbot can be a great way to kick off any angler’s new year. Be sure to dress warm and bring extra layers in case that North Idaho weather takes a turn. Whether you land one of these leopard-like cod or simply use it as a way to get outdoors this winter, burbot fishing can be a great chance to put a delicious, native fish on the supper table.

For questions or to learn more about burbot fishing or the Kootenai River Angler Science Program, please contact the Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.

