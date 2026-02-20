Statement From Princess Karen Cantrell & Roger Neal Chairman and Deputy ChairmanRoyal Society Saint George Ca

The Royal Society of Saint George Ca, stands with His Majesty King Charles III, and we echo his statement “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”” — Princess Karen Cantrell, Roger Neal, Chairman &Deputy Chairman RSSG CA

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princess Karen Cantrell and Roger Neal, Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Royal Society of Saint George Ca released a statement this morning in support of his Majesty King Charles IIIThe Royal Society of Saint George Ca, stands with His Majesty King Charles III, and we echo his statement “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”The Royal Society of Saint George Ca will continue with our mission statement and our philanthropic work as we work closely with our UK Office.ABOUT THE ROYAL SOCIETY OF SAINT GEORGE CAFor more than 130 years, the Royal Society of St George has been England’s premier patriotic organization, promoting and celebrating the English way of life.With thousands of members, more than 60 branches in England and over 30 around the world, the Society organizes a wide variety of social and fund-raising events, from marking significant moments in our history to enjoying English food and drink.Queen Victoria was the Society’s first Royal Patron. In 1963 the late Queen bestowed a notable honor by granting the Society its own Royal Charter.

