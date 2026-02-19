【Happy Chinese New Year】Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse is held splendidly with new Drones and Fireworks Displays Manifesting Macao’s new appeal in cultural tourism

MACAU, February 19 - 【MGTO】Highlights of the 2026 MGTO Chinese New Year Festivities

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Cultural Affairs Bureau (ICM), Sports Bureau (ID) as well as Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse (the “Parade”) splendidly commenced at Sai Van Lake Square tonight (19 February). The Parade, together with the new 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays and the 2026 Chinese New Year Activities, are listed as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations – an iconic program organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The three festivities manifest the unique symphony of festive events and cultural tourism in Macao. Many local and visiting spectators were attracted to the events and immersed in exciting vibes.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Lu Yuyin; Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Bian Lixin; Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai Kin Ip; MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Director of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Yau Yun Wah; President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Chao Wai Ieng; President of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Che Weng Keong; Acting President of Sports Bureau, Lei Si Leng; Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Wu Chuangwei, and Assistant to Director of Asia Tourism Exchange Center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Cheng Ruishan, officiated the opening ceremony together with other guests.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai Kin Ip, remarked in his speech that 2026 is an important year that marks the dawn of the 15th Five-Year Plan mapped out by the Country. The Macao Special Administrative Region will make unceasing efforts to propel the integrated tourism and leisure industries towards high-quality development, advancing adequate economic diversification in active alignment with the 15th Five-Year Plan, to devote a greater contribution and integrate more deeply with the national development. Paving its way to become a world centre of tourism and leisure, Macao has earned an international reputation for the colorful events and festive extravaganzas. The Parade of this year is themed as the soaring Horse that carries a parallel vision for Macao to thrive and gallop onto a new horizon of prosperity and stability, led forward by the unwavering guidance and great support of our Motherland. The SAR Government will walk in solidarity with different sectors in the society to drive adequate diversification and advanced development of the economy, elevate Macao’s positioning as a world centre of tourism and leisure and let our unique destination appeal shine more brightly.

The first float parade set off at Sai Van Lake Square. Joined by about 1,300 performers from near and far, a fleet of 17 splendid floats marched along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Macao Science Center until Macau Fisherman’s Wharf. The Parade wove together themes about the future space, fantastic golden horse parade, grand party, Broadway musical and other innovative elements into a captivating extravaganza. Hong Kong and Macao celebrity hosts Bob Lam, Germano Guilherme and Sabrina Mendes played emcees. Macao boy bands Daze in White and TiDe, Macao singers Germano Guilherme and Josie Ho, Hong Kong singer Mike Tsang, Hong Kong girl groups Honey Punch and IdG Bubbles delivered enchanting performances.

An array of dance, singing, magic and other performances enlivened the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai in ZAPE District from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the same day. The float parade and the drones and fireworks displays were live broadcast on an LED screen on site to connect and unleash more lively vibes, while engaging more residents for participation and spending in the community.

Innovative drones and fireworks displays set the night sky ablaze

Launched as a new highlight, the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays dazzled the sky above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower on the same night. Themed as the Horse and New Year blessings, the 15-minute show brought together fireworks and 3,888 drones in formation, music and laser effects into a canvas of multidimensional colors upon the sky in a blend of innovative technology and traditional festival, enriching spectators’ festive experience. The second and third sessions of the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays will take place at 9 p.m. on the 7th day of Chinese New Year (23 February) and 15th day of Chinese New Year (3 March).

ZAPE Gallop Gala for a memorable festive season

From today until 1 March, the community activity ZAPE Gallop Gala is also held at the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim at ZAPE in celebration of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Festive installations come into the limelight to boost festive vibes and destination appeal in the district. The activity is rolled out to bring a greater flow of people into the community for spending, driving positive interaction between destination marketing and community development. The themed community activity also engages businesses at ZAPE and several integrated resort enterprises for launch of special offers with attractive prizes such as star-rated hotel accommodation, dining and movie coupons that will inject an impetus to tourist spending at ZAPE in diverse ways.

Second float parade will dazzle northern district

The second float parade will take place at northern district on the 12th day (28 February) of Chinese New Year. The 17 floats will set off from Rua Norte do Patane at 8 p.m. to reach Iao Hon Market Garden. A finale show of cultural and artistic performances will start at Iao Hon Market Garden at 8:15 p.m on the night.

Two float exhibitions for free enjoyment

The 17 floats are presented by MGTO, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., Wynn Macau, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Multinational (Holdings) Group and China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited (Macau Branch). The floats will be on display at Roman Amphitheatre Square of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 20 to 27 February, and at Tap Seac Square from 1 to 8 March. Illuminations of the floats will light up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats.

A themed website is created by MGTO for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2026. For more information about MGTO’s wonderful events, please visit the website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin).