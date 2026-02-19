State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Bridge Project Along I-590 in Brighton, Monroe County

Meeting Set for Thursday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Empire State University

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Thursday, March 5, pertaining to a project to replace the two bridges carrying Interstate 590 over State Route 31 (Monroe Avenue) and rehabilitate the bridges carrying I-590 over Allens Creek Road in the Town of Brighton, Monroe County.

The open-house style meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Empire State University, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation is planned.

Preliminary work was completed in 2025 and major construction is scheduled to begin this spring and continue through winter 2028. The project will also replace overhead sign structures, pave between the bridges and the bridge approaches and widen the shoulders.



About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

###