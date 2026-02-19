Submit Release
Smiles Today Dental Expands Advanced Dental Implant Services in Las Vegas

Dedicated Dental Implant Center on Rainbow Blvd offers full mouth implants, All-on-4®, and free consultations for Las Vegas patients.

Many patients delay treatment because they believe implants are out of reach financially. Our goal is to make dental implant solutions accessible and affordable for families throughout Las Vegas.”
— Dr. Amar Kerio
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smiles Today Dental, a leading provider of comprehensive dental care in Las Vegas, is expanding its advanced tooth replacement solutions through its dedicated Dental Implant Center in Las Vegas, located at 3225 S Rainbow Blvd #104, Las Vegas, NV 89146.

The Dental Implant Center focuses solely on permanent tooth replacement options for patients seeking long-term solutions for missing or failing teeth. Using advanced 3D digital imaging, guided implant placement, and modern surgical techniques, the center offers precise treatment designed for comfort, safety, and lasting success.

Patients seeking dental implants in Las Vegas can now receive complete implant assessments, personalized treatment plans, and advanced surgical care all in one modern facility.

Services at the Rainbow Blvd Dental Implant Center include:

• Single dental implants
• Full mouth dental implants
All-on-4 dental implants
• Implant-supported dentures
• Free implant consultations

Dental implants are considered the most advanced solution for replacing missing teeth because they restore both function and appearance while preserving jawbone health. When a tooth is lost, the jawbone in that area begins to deteriorate over time. Dental implants bond directly with the bone, helping maintain facial structure and preventing further bone loss.

Unlike traditional dentures, implants are firmly anchored in the jaw, allowing patients to eat, speak, and smile confidently without slipping or discomfort. Many patients report that implants feel and function like natural teeth.

Most healthy adults with missing teeth are candidates for dental implants. Ideal candidates typically:

• Have one or more missing teeth
• Have enough jawbone density or are suitable for bone grafting
• Practice good oral hygiene
• Do not have uncontrolled systemic health conditions

During a consultation, patients undergo a full evaluation to determine candidacy and review all available treatment options.

Smiles Today Dental offers flexible financing plans and free consultations to help patients understand their options before making a decision.

The Rainbow location serves patients in Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southwest Las Vegas, and nearby communities.

Patients interested in exploring the Dental Implant Center in Las Vegas can visit the practice’s website for more details, special offers, and to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Amar Kerio
Smiles Today Dental Las Vegas
+1 702-655-6777
