Anju Lynn to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anju Lynn, creative leader and founder of Xplor Marketing, LLC, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how strategic meeting and incentive experiences can transform company culture, performance, and brand loyalty.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Lynn reveals how curated travel and experiential marketing create powerful connections that motivate teams and reward top performers.
She breaks down how to balance logistics, budgeting, and creativity which are required to execute seamless global events, and why understanding a client’s vision is the key to delivering meaningful, customized programs.

Viewers will gain insight into how unforgettable shared experiences elevate both businesses and the people behind them.

Anju’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/anju-lynn.

Anju Lynn
Women in Power
