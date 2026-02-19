New Consumer Survey Shows That In-Store Displays Influence Brand and Product Awareness

Insights from the retail display survey

National survey of 1,100+ U.S. shoppers shows retail displays influence discovery, comparison, and final purchase decisions made in physical stores.

Physical retail remains a dynamic environment where buying decisions are still very much in play. Displays are one of few variables brands can directly control inside the store environment.” — Cheryl Lesniak, Director of Marketing

GRAFTON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new national consumer survey finds that branded retail displays play a decisive role in shaping purchasing behavior, influencing not only what shoppers notice, but what they ultimately buy.The 2026 In-Store Retail Display Influence Report is a third-party survey commissioned by display and kiosk manufacturer Frank Mayer and Associates . It includes data about shopping tendencies at brick-and-mortar stores as well as the role retail displays play in driving purchasing decisions.Based on the responses from more than 1,100 U.S. shoppers, the report highlights how buying behavior is fluid and that most shoppers are open to discovery when they enter physical retail stores.Among the study’s other findings:• Nearly three-quarters of shoppers reported their purchase decisions are not fully predetermined before entering a store.• 92% of survey participants reported they sometimes, usually, or always purchase items they did not intend to buy.• Over 60% said retail displays have influenced their choice when comparing similar products or brands.• More than three-quarters indicated they have discovered a new product or brand after seeing it on a retail display.Together, the insights suggest that store displays function as active decision-shaping tools, introducing customers to new merchandise, allowing comparisons, reinforcing brand confidence, and triggering impulse purchases.“Physical retail remains a dynamic environment where buying decisions are still very much in play,” says Cheryl Lesniak, Director of Marketing at Frank Mayer and Associates. “Displays are one of few variables brands can directly control inside the store environment.”MethodologyThe survey was conducted by a third party in January 2026 among 1,119 U.S. consumers aged 18 and older. Respondents were screened to ensure recent in-store shopping activity. Questions focused on shopping behavior, purchasing intent, and the role of in-store cues such as retail displays, pricing, and promotions.The full findings of the 2026 In-Store Retail Display Influence Index are available at: https://www.frankmayer.com/ebook/2026-in-store-retail-display-influence-report/

