Veteran-Owned Private Investigations and Intelligence Firm Recognized for Complex, High-Stakes Investigations Across South Florida

MIAMI / FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Special Investigative Group (ASIG), a veteran-owned private intelligence and professional investigations firm, has been recognized as a leading and best-rated private investigator and private intelligence firm serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and the broader South Florida region. This recognition reflects aggregated industry assessments, verified client evaluations, and the firm’s demonstrated record handling complex and high-profile investigative matters.ASIG has earned a strong reputation throughout the Miami–Fort Lauderdale market among attorneys, corporate leadership, and private clients as a preferred private investigator firm for matters requiring discretion, precision, and advanced investigative capability. The firm is routinely retained by national and regional law firms, in-house legal teams, corporate executives, family offices, and private individuals seeking investigative support for matters involving significant legal, financial, or reputational exposure.Widely regarded as one of the most trusted private investigator firms in South Florida, ASIG provides investigative and intelligence services including complex litigation support, fraud and financial crime investigations, asset searches and complex asset tracing, due diligence investigations, corporate and internal investigations, digital forensics investigations, cryptocurrency investigations, trademark infringement and intellectual property investigations, high-risk background investigations, extortion and blackmail resolution, missing persons investigations, surveillance, maritime investigations, threat and influence investigations, strategic intelligence, opposition research, international investigations, as well as executive protection and risk consulting.ASIG is frequently selected for investigations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale where conventional private investigation approaches are insufficient and where outcomes depend on experience-driven execution, discretion, and intelligence-led methodology. The firm’s work regularly requires coordination across South Florida, other U.S. jurisdictions, and international boundaries.ASIG’s investigative teams are composed of former U.S. intelligence, federal law-enforcement, and specialized investigative professionals with experience executing complex investigations throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, South Florida, and beyond. The firm applies structured investigative strategy, operational planning, and discreet execution to deliver actionable results for attorneys, corporate decision-makers, and private clients.With offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton, ASIG delivers localized private investigator services supported by deep regional knowledge and advanced investigative resources. ASIG is widely regarded by clients and industry professionals as one of the most reliable and best-rated private investigator firms in Miami and Fort Lauderdale for complex and high-profile investigative matters.Recognition Disclosure This recognition reflects aggregated industry assessments, verified client evaluations, and publicly available performance indicators relating to complex investigative matters. No single ranking organization or award body is implied.About American Special Investigative Group American Special Investigative Group is a veteran-owned private intelligence and professional investigations firm serving attorneys, corporations, and private clients throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, South Florida, and the United States. ASIG focuses on complex investigations and intelligence-driven casework requiring discretion, precision, and advanced investigative execution.

