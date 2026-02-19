Relief For Women with Unexplained Pelvic, Flank and Back Pain

Symptoms include chronic pelvic or lower back pain that worsens with standing or menstruation, bladder urgency, discomfort during or after sex, and visible bulging veins in the thighs, buttocks, or pelvic area.

An often-underdiagnosed condition called pelvic congestion syndrome can be identified and treated by National Vascular Physicians

Our goal is to create awareness of this condition so that the tens of thousands of women suffering from the symptoms of PCS can find relief.” — Dr. Emmett Lynskey

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Vascular Physicians (NVP), an interventional radiology practice performing minimally invasive treatments for health conditions that once required open surgery, specializes in treating diagnosing and treating pelvic congestion syndrome (PCS) and uterine fibroids.Also known as “pelvic venous disease,” this condition affects up to 15% of women between the ages of 20 and 50 and may be responsible for as many as 45% of the cases of unexplained chronic pelvic, flank and back pain. Faulty valves or blockages within the pelvic veins allows blood to “pool” in the veins, causing them to enlarge and push against other organs or structures in the pelvis. They are similar in nature to varicose veins; in fact, varicose veins on the legs or vulva are often present in women with PCS. The reasons why this happens are unknown, but pregnancy increases the risk for developing this condition.“It is not uncommon for women with PCS to meet with multiple physician specialists and have several imaging tests before their condition is diagnosed… if at all,” says Dr. Emmett Lynskey, and interventional radiologist with National Vascular Physicians. “Our goal is to create awareness of this condition so that the tens of thousands of women suffering from the symptoms of PCS can find relief.”On January 30, Dr. Lynskey was featured in a New York Times article entitled “Her Sudden Back Pain Was Unbearable. What Could Ease It?” written by Lisa Sanders, M.D. The article follows a woman with undiagnosed PCS who met with Dr. Lynskey. He reviewed her MRI and diagnosed her with a complex presentation of pelvic congestion syndrome.“The symptoms of PCS are similar to many other health conditions experienced by women, such as endometriosis, fibroids, IBS and pelvic inflammatory disease,” Dr. Lynskey adds. “This is why it can be easily missed. In addition, PCS may be preceded by a change in anatomy—such as with pregnancy or weight loss—which may shift the position of the superior mesenteric artery and block the flow of blood through other vessels. It’s a vascular condition.”Dr. Lynskey says that women who have been down this road and who suspect they could have PCS are welcome to consult with him or one of the other doctors at National Vascular Physicians. “We can often diagnose PCS from one of the imaging tests they previously had. If confirmed, we offer an FDA-approved, minimally invasive outpatient procedure to treat it.”For more information or to schedule a consultation with a physician, please call (301) 276-5670.- About National Vascular Physicians -National Vascular Physicians is a vascular and interventional radiology practice with locations in National Harbor, Rockville and Glen Burnie MD, and Roanoke and Lynchburg, VA. Our minimally invasive procedures treat diseases and health conditions faster, less expensively and with greater precision and safety than ever before. To learn more, visit NationalVascularPhysicians.com.

