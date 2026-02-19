Job Announcement: Staff Attorney - District Court - Grafton

We understand that compensation isn’t a one-time discussion. Please see Compensation for more details on our compensation strategy.

The North Dakota Court System offers employment opportunities that provide a rewarding career in public service working together to deliver justice. The Court System offers an excellent benefits package including employer-paid family health insurance premiums, retirement contributions and generous vacation and sick leave accruals.



If you are drawn to and want to play an integral role in supporting a judge or judicial referee by providing extensive legal research and analysis of legal issues and cases to make recommendations on the proposed disposition of cases, this opportunity may be right for you.



The Ideal Candidate:



Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

Enjoys researching, analyzing, and writing.

Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Deliberately and thoroughly organizes and analyzes information.

Demonstrates an ability to provide sound judgment including the ability to think critically, identify, break down, evaluate, and write information in a concise and logical manner.

Thrives on having a constant workload and organizing, planning, and prioritizing work priorities.

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.

Seamlessly works as part of the courtroom team in providing necessary trial preparations including court recording.

Juris doctor degree from an accredited law school;

2 years of related experience conducting legal research, preparing or presenting cases in state courts. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the experience requirement.

North Dakota law license or ability to obtain within one year of job entry.

Valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility; and

If assigned recording duties, then requires DAR (Digital Audio Recording) certification or the AAERT (American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers) CER (Certified Electronic Court Reporter) certification or the ability to obtain within six months of job entry. A comparable certification by another state court or federal court may be substituted for the DAR or AAERT certification.

Testimonials/Work FAQs/Interesting Facts/Code of Conduct





Career Opportunities/Working at the ND Court System