North Carolina Awarded $75 Million to Support Child Care Facilities Following Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby

NORTH CAROLINA, February 19 - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced it received $75.8 million from the Administration for Children & Families, Office of Child Care in American Relief Act Disaster Supplemental Funds for Child Care. These funds will support child care infrastructure recovery in areas affected by Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby. More than 230 child care facilities were impacted by Hurricane Helene, and more than 100 child care facilities were impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.

“North Carolina families depend on having quality and affordable child care, so I thank US DHHS for awarding this funding to help them,” said Governor Josh Stein. “When a natural disaster forces a child care center to close, people’s lives are turned upside down. This federal funding will help providers rebuild, restore services, and ensure parents can get back to work knowing their children are safe and well cared for.”

“Quality child care is a critical resource for families in North Carolina, ensuring children are learning while their parents are able to work,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “We are thankful for our federal partners who share in our commitment to long-term recovery efforts in areas hit hardest by these devastating storms, including to child care facilities.”

“Child care providers are cornerstones of their communities, and many are still working to recover from the damage caused by Helene and Debby,” said Matt Calabria, Director of the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC). “Through close coordination with DHHS and local partners, GROW NC will work to ensure these federal dollars move quickly and strategically so providers can reopen and continue serving families who are counting on them.”

The NCDHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education (DCDEE) collaborated with the Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina (GROW NC) and local and state partners to request federal funding for recovery efforts in September 2025. The funding will support the following child care recovery operations:

Construction, major renovation, or alteration

Materials, supplies, furnishings, vehicles, and equipment

Other activities that build child care services in impacted areas

Mental health consultation or services

Quality improvement activities

“We are committed to ensuring the successful implementation of this funding opportunity through strategic planning, supports, and resources,” said Candace Witherspoon, Director of the NCDHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education. “We remain focused on the needs of our early childhood education community and the families they serve.”

Child care operators are encouraged to submit damage reports from Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby in the Disaster Impact Report Portal on the NCDHHS DCDEE website. The damage reports ask operators to share the impact of these storms and allow for supporting information to be uploaded. Disaster Supplemental Funds for Child Care may be used by NC to support disaster recovery, mitigation, and preparedness through September 30, 2030. NCDHHS will share more information regarding this award with child care operators who may be eligible to apply for these funds.