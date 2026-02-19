Shards from the Glass Ceiling — A Powerful Examination of Leadership, Integrity, Faith and Corporate Culture

"Some messages are yours alone to deliver- shaped by your story, skills, and discernment. When spoken with integrity, humility, and courage your voice can shatter ceilings, change minds, and open doors for generations." Angela Costello

Angela Costello's new book challenges the status quo and encourages women to lead with courage and resolve.

It takes both personality and moral courage to stand up for what’s right . If the next generation of business champions needs a voice of vision and values, Angela Costello is stepping up to the mic.” — Chris Hughes, Vice President, Maximum Velocity Partners.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Costello , former Vice President at the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), announces the release of her compelling new book, Shards from the Glass Ceiling — a thought-provoking exploration of power, purpose, resilience, faith and accountability in today’s corporate landscape.With more than three decades of executive leadership spanning communications, innovation, media production, and global business development, Costello brings rare depth and credibility to the conversation. Her career has crossed industries and continents, earning more than 75 national and international honors. Now, she turns her experience into a candid and timely narrative that confronts the realities many professionals face but few openly discuss.Shards from the Glass Ceiling moves beyond the familiar metaphor of breaking barriers. Instead, it examines what happens after the glass shatters — the complexity, consequences, courage, and character required to lead with integrity in environments that often resist transparency and accountability.“It takes both personality and moral courage to stand up for what’s right — especially in today’s corporate climate,” said Chris Hughes, Vice President of Communications at Maximum Velocity Partners. “If the next generation of business champions needs a voice of vision and values, Angela Costello is stepping up to the mic.”Through personal insight and strategic analysis, Costello addresses the evolving dialogue around leadership standards, ethical responsibility, and the imperative for competence at every level of an organization. The book challenges readers — executives, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders alike — to reexamine what excellence truly requires.At its core, Shards from the Glass Ceiling asks a defining question:What if we demanded both courage and competence in leadership — without compromise?In an era marked by heightened scrutiny and shifting workplace expectations, Costello’s voice is both measured and resolute. She is not merely raising concerns; she is inviting leaders to elevate the conversation — and themselves.About Angela CostelloAngela Costello is a communications strategist, creative executive, and innovation leader with over 30 years of experience in marketing, media production, executive advisory, and global event leadership. She has served in senior roles across the public and private sectors, including CEO of AngelaCostelloGroup.. Her work has been recognized with more than 75 national and international awards.For more information:Maximum Velocity+44 7932 063828

