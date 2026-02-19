One Place Locators Now Covers 13 Central Texas Cities from Its Austin Headquarters

One Place Locators Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renters searching for apartments outside Austin's urban core now have access to localized guidance across 13 Central Texas cities through One Place Locators , which manages its regional coverage from a single office at 811 W St Johns Ave in Austin.The firm's service area stretches from Dripping Springs in the southwest to Georgetown in the north, covering Buda, Cedar Park, Del Valle, Hutto, Lakeway, Leander, Liberty Hill, Manor, Pflugerville, and Round Rock alongside Austin proper. Each city carries its own rental pricing, lease terms, and approval criteria that shift on a weekly basis, and the company's locators track those changes across all 13 markets in real time.Co-founder Anna Barber, who holds a Texas Real Estate Commission license and serves as the firm's principal broker, said the regional approach grew out of client demand rather than a predetermined business plan."About 40 percent of the renters who contact us are open to living outside Austin city limits if the pricing and commute work out," said Anna Barber, Co-Founder of One Place Locators. "We built coverage in each city because our clients kept asking about them, and we realized we needed agents who know the approval criteria and lease specials in Round Rock just as well as they know downtown."The expansion coincides with a period of significant suburban growth across the Austin metro. Leander's population climbed from roughly 59,200 in 2020 to an estimated 87,500 by 2024, ranking it among the fastest-growing cities in the country. Cedar Park earned recognition as one of the top U.S. cities for career opportunities, posting a median household income above $125,000. Five Austin suburbs, including Leander, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, and Kyle, appeared on WalletHub's 2025 list of the best small cities in America.That suburban population growth has produced a corresponding wave of apartment construction. According to RealPage data from late 2025, the Round Rock and Georgetown submarket received more than 3,200 new apartment units in a single year, while the Cedar Park submarket added over 2,500 units during the same period. Those deliveries created a competitive environment where properties in outlying areas frequently offer eight to twelve weeks of free rent on new leases. One Place Locators in Austin, TX maintains relationships with property managers across all 13 cities, which allows the team to verify live pricing, confirm current concession offers, and pre-screen approval requirements before a client submits an application. That process helps renters avoid non-refundable application fees at properties where they may not qualify.The company operates with a team of approximately 35 agents led by co-founders Jess, Anna, and Michelle, each of whom brings 17 to 19 years of Austin-area real estate experience. The service is free to renters, with compensation paid by the apartment community where a client signs a lease.Since its 2023 launch, One Place Locators has accumulated nearly 500 five-star Google reviews. The firm also offers virtual tours for clients relocating from out of state and provides bilingual service in Spanish through its dedicated Spanish-language team led by Tony Vargas.Renters interested in exploring apartments across any of the 13 Central Texas cities served by One Place Locators can begin the process at oneplacelocators.com.About One Place Locators One Place Apartment Locators is a licensed apartment locating firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, at 811 W St Johns Ave #2103. Founded in 2023 by three Austin real estate professionals, the company provides free apartment locating services across 13 Central Texas cities. The firm operates under TREC license #9014999 and is supported by its sister company, One Place Realty (TREC #9014998). For more information, visit oneplacelocators.com.###Media ContactOne Place LocatorsAddress: 811 W St Johns Ave #2103, Austin, TX 78752Phone: (512) 503-4355Website: https://oneplacelocators.com/

