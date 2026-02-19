‘Something so impactful’: Social worker’s food pantry idea supports cancer patients in the south suburbs

Paul Dickerson* spends his days on the road.

The UChicago Medicine Medical Group social worker travels between oncology clinics to help cancer patients across the south suburbs navigate their treatment and get the resources they need to heal.

Several years ago, he noticed some patients were facing a difficult choice: choosing between their care and putting food on the table.

This led Dickerson to help launch Complimentary Nutrition Stations — self-service, no-questions-asked food pantries for cancer infusion patients — at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial locations in Harvey, Flossmoor and Tinley Park.

More than 87,000 pounds of food have helped nearly 13,000 people in need since the project began.

“It’s humbling and exciting that what started as a simple idea — just a small vision in my mind to help those most vulnerable — has grown into something so impactful,” Dickerson said.

The Complimentary Nutrition Stations were created through a partnership between the Ingalls Development Foundation, the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center and Feed1st.

The effort, which started in 2021, has grown to include grocery delivery to patients’ homes, a ready-to-eat meal program and a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway. Plans are also underway to open another nutrition station at Ingalls Memorial’s Calumet City location.

Offering self-serve food pantries across the health system helps reduce stigma and stress for cancer patients already facing challenges, said Dickerson, a Joliet native who has worked for UChicago Medicine Medical Group for eight years.

“Many of the individuals who come to us haven’t always been in a position of need,” Dickerson said. “Sometimes, it takes one doctor’s visit and one diagnosis to completely change the course of someone’s life.

“In those moments, they deserve support.”

* Paul Dickerson is a UChicago Medicine Medical Group employee. UChicago Medicine Medical Group is comprised of UCM Medical Group, Inc. f/k/a UCM Care Network Medical Group, Inc. and UCM Medical Group Sub, LLC f/k/a Primary Healthcare Associates, S.C. UChicago Medicine Medical Group employees are not employees or agents of the University of Chicago Medical Center, the University of Chicago, or UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial.