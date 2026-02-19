LH3M Secures Ninth U.S. Patent, Advancing Infrastructure for a Projected $17 Trillion Lunar Helium-3 Economy

LH3M Secures 9th US Patent

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLC (LH3M) today announced the issuance of its ninth United States patent, reinforcing the company’s expanding intellectual property portfolio supporting scalable lunar surface operations and future helium-3 extraction.The newly issued patent represents another foundational component in LH3M’s integrated lunar infrastructure strategy—technologies designed to enable efficient, repeatable surface activity required for commercial-scale resource extraction.Helium-3 is widely regarded as the only lunar resource with a credible path to positive return on investment. The global market opportunity is projected to exceed $17 trillion, driven by two primary demand drivers: fusion energy and quantum computing.Lunar helium-3 is expected to fuel next-generation fusion systems—positioning fusion as the only global scalable green energy solution capable of meeting long-term energy demand. Fusion pathways without helium-3 introduce material degradation and radioactive byproducts that limit scalability and sustainability.Helium-3 is also essential for quantum computing, where it enables ultra-low temperature environments required for qubit stability. Earth’s helium-3 reserves are critically limited and insufficient for projected quantum expansion. Without helium-3, quantum systems cannot scale reliably—creating significant economic and geopolitical implications as nations compete for technological leadership.“This patent strengthens the infrastructure backbone required to unlock the only economically viable resource on the Moon,” said Chris Salvino, CEO and Chief Engineer of Lunar Helium-3 Mining. “We are building the enabling systems that make lunar helium-3 commercialization possible.”With nine issued U.S. patents and additional filings underway, LH3M continues to secure a defensible position in the emerging lunar economy as Artemis-era missions expand surface activity and global competition intensifies.The Moon is transitioning from exploration to industrialization.Helium-3 is the economic catalyst.LH3M is building the systems to extract it.About Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLCBased in Scottsdale, Arizona, Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) is developing the integrated technologies and mission architectures required to enable commercial helium-3 extraction from the Moon. The company’s portfolio supports lunar surface systems, infrastructure preparation, and scalable resource commercialization aligned with future fusion and quantum computing demand.

