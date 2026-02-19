CBH Homes Announces Grand Opening of Beaconwood — CBH’s Latest Premier Community in Eagle, Idaho

Community is invited to kick off CBH's newest Eagle, Idaho community, Beaconwood. Tour CBH's latest floor plan the Tamarack 3695.

EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes , Idaho’s leading homebuilder, proudly announces the grand opening of Beaconwood , an exciting new community featuring brand new floorplans with top tier designer finishes. This long awaited community is located in one of the most coveted residential locations: Eagle, Idaho.Beaconwood offers luxury single-family homes designed for comfort, style, and everyday life — all in a scenic, community-oriented setting that embraces both convenience and tranquility. Homes at Beaconwood feature open-concept layouts, high-end finishes, energy-efficient design, and flexible spaces ideal for families, professionals, and modern lifestyles.To celebrate the community’s official launch, CBH Homes invites the public to a Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Event on:📅 Thursday, February 19, 2026🕛 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM📍 Beaconwood, 5459 W Yarnell St, Eagle, ID 83616LINK TO DETAILS: https://cbhhomes.com/promotions/beaconwood-grand-opening/ This celebration will include the official ribbon cutting, tours of the stunning model homes, opportunities to meet the CBH team, and family-friendly activities. Attendees can enjoy Spitfire Tacos, a local Eagle food truck, and giveaways, including local Eagle vendors from permanent jewelry to cookies.“Beaconwood is a special community for us. We’re showcasing our newest floorplans that include the latest designer finishes and trends, plus highlighting this amazing location,” said Lisa Reinhart, Director of the Design Team at CBH Homes. “Eagle has such a special, local vibe that we want to celebrate and show how good life is here.”Beaconwood’s homes are now available for purchase, with pricing that reflects the exceptional value and elevated living experience CBH Homes is known for. Prospective buyers are encouraged to tour model homes, discover available floorplans, and learn more about the community’s features and lifestyle benefits.Explore and start shopping here: https://cbhhomes.com/communities/eagle/beaconwood/ About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.