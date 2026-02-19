Ally Medical Emergency Room Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Burleson

Burleson welcomed Ally Medical Emergency Room to the community on February 12 with a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the organization's first Dallas-Fort Worth location.

It is a privilege to become part of the Burleson community, and we are committed to serving our neighbors with the highest level of emergency care, compassion, and excellence for years to come.” — Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room

BURLESON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burleson residents gathered on February 12th to celebrate the official ribbon cutting of Ally Medical Emergency Room’s newest location at 300 SE John Jones Drive. During the event, families, local businesses, and community leaders came together to welcome expanded emergency care services to the area.The grand opening felt more like a community festival than a formal ceremony. Guests enjoyed face painting, yard games, and delicious BBQ from Roscoe’s Smokehouse, while Maddy’s Kocktail Service served coffee, hot cocoa, beer, and wine. The strong turnout demonstrated the excitement and support from Burleson residents eager to have high-quality emergency care close to home.Conveniently located near Roscoe’s Smokehouse and Caliber Collision, Ally Medical ER’s 10,400-square-foot Burleson facility is open 24/7 and staffed by board-certified emergency physicians and experienced patient care teams.Physician-owned and designed to provide the full spectrum of emergency services, the Burleson location offers advanced diagnostic capabilities, including on-site CT, X-ray, ultrasound, laboratory services, and pharmacy support. The facility features multiple private exam rooms and a patient-centered environment built to provide comfort, privacy, and efficiency, helping minimize wait times while maintaining the highest level of clinical care.The Burleson opening represents an important milestone for Ally Medical ER as the first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, further expanding access to 24/7 emergency services for surrounding communities.“The ribbon cutting in Burleson was an incredible evening and a true reflection of what community means,” said Emmanuel Colliot, CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room. “We were honored by the warm welcome and the strong turnout. Moments like this remind us why we do what we do. It is a privilege to become part of the Burleson community, and we are committed to serving our neighbors with the highest level of emergency care, compassion, and excellence for years to come.”Ally Medical ER remains committed to serving families with compassion, efficiency, and excellence — ensuring that when emergencies happen, care is always close by.About Ally Medical Emergency RoomAlly Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas, owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Ally Medical is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care, with less waiting and more personal attention. The patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming, stress-reducing environment for patients and families.Learn more at https://allymedical.com

