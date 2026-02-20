CITY LINE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES KEY LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS ACROSS LEGAL AND ACQUISITIONS TEAMS

City Line Capital promotes three team members

BALA CYNWYD, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Line Capital, a leader in self-storage, multi-family, and flex industrial real estate investing and management, today announced the promotions of three team members whose leadership and contributions have played an important role in the firm’s continued growth and execution across its investment platform. Brandy Erbelding has been promoted to Associate General Counsel, Mike Shore has been promoted to Vice President, Acquisitions, and Sarah Howton has been promoted to Senior Real Estate Analyst.

“These promotions reflect the depth of talent we have built at City Line Capital and underscore our commitment to developing our talent and creating new opportunities for every member of the team,” said Pete Veltri, President, City Line Capital. “Brandy, Mike, and Sarah each represent the discipline, accountability, and leadership that define our platform. As we continue to scale across asset classes, investing in our internal team remains one of our highest priorities.”

Brandy Erbelding Promoted to Associate General Counsel

Since joining City Line Capital in early 2022—after working closely on City Line transactions for several years while at Pittsburgh-based law firm, Babst Calland—Brandy Erbelding has played an integral role in the firm’s legal and transactions functions.

Her work across complex deal structuring, negotiations, and execution has supported the company’s disciplined approach to underwriting and closing. This promotion recognizes her expanding leadership, sound judgment, and impact across a growing and increasingly sophisticated transaction pipeline.

Mike Shore Promoted to Vice President, Acquisitions

Mike Shore began his career with City Line Capital in 2019 as a Real Estate Analyst. He later transitioned into an acquisitions role, where he led the firm’s self-storage acquisition efforts before spearheading the launch and buildout of City Line Capital’s multifamily vertical.

Mike has been instrumental in expanding and refining the firm’s multifamily strategy while maintaining noteworthy execution in self-storage transactions. In his new role as Vice President, Acquisitions, Mike will oversee all marketed self-storage and multifamily transactions.

Sarah Howton Promoted to Senior Real Estate Analyst

Since joining City Line Capital in mid-2023 as a Real Estate Analyst, Sarah has demonstrated strong initiative and ownership across underwriting, due diligence, and transaction support.

Known for her reliability and analytical rigor, Sarah has strengthened the firm’s investment committee process and has significantly contributed to successful deal execution through closing. Her promotion to Senior Real Estate Analyst reflects her continued growth and the value she brings to the team.

About City Line Capital

Founded in 2017 and based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, with an office in Pittsburgh, City Line Capital is built on action, achievement, and results. A leader in real estate investing and management, the company has forged a national platform, acquiring and operating more than 330 self-storage, multifamily, and flex industrial properties across 32 states. The firm’s exceptional close rate history, a no-retrade philosophy, and reputation for certainty make City Line Capital a trusted force in competitive markets. Known for its speed, discipline, and creativity, the firm delivers fair, market-driven outcomes and structures deals that work for every party involved. Backed by strong equity partnerships and growing institutional capital, City Line Capital is on a mission to unlock long-term value and set the standard for reliability in real estate investing. For more, visit citylinecapital.com.

