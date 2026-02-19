Pathroot Health Expands Family Support Platform Beyond Addiction to Improve Outcomes Across Chronic Disease Care

Pathroot Health empowers providers, employers, and payers to deliver value-based care by supporting patients and their families post-treatment with technology-driven engagement and monitoring solutions.

Pathroot Health expands its care navigation platform beyond addiction to support dementia, diabetes, ESRD, pain and oncology care.

Pathroot began in addiction treatment. We built a practical, tech-enabled platform that supports families at home with clear education, structured communication, and timely guidance.” — Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathroot Health today announced the expansion of its family support and care navigation platform beyond addiction and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment into broader chronic disease categories, including dementia and Alzheimer’s care, diabetes, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), pain management and oncology. Originally built to strengthen engagement during high-risk transitions and reduce discharges against medical advice (AMA), the platform is designed to help care teams and families stay aligned, informed, and proactive throughout complex, long-term health journeys.“Pathroot began in addiction treatment, where the difference between staying and leaving often comes down to family stress, confusion, and a lack of coordinated next steps,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health. “We built a practical, technology-enabled way to support the home-based circle of care with clear education, structured communication, and timely guidance, so families and care teams are working from the same playbook. That same support model is urgently needed to support additional chronic disease care models.”“Chronic disease doesn’t just affect patients, it reshapes the entire family,” said Robert W. Pollack, MD, Chief Medical Advisor to Pathroot Health. “In conditions like dementia, diabetes, ESRD, and cancer, families are thrust into the role of de facto care coordinators, managing appointments, medications, behavioral changes, and crisis moments, often with no training, no clear roadmap, and no real-time connection to the clinical team. The consequences are predictable and costly: caregiver burnout, fragmented care, missed follow-ups, and preventable hospitalizations. Pathroot changes that equation. By equipping families with structured touchpoints, plain-language clinical guidance, and longitudinal navigation, without adding a single task to the clinical team, it closes the loop between the exam room and the home. That’s where outcomes are won or lost.”Pathroot is actively seeking health systems, employers, payers, and care organizations interested in extending technology-enabled family support into additional clinical verticals. By operationalizing family engagement, without adding workload to clinical teams, Pathroot aims to improve adherence, reduce preventable escalations, and strengthen trust among patients, families, and providers.About Pathroot HealthPathroot Health delivers a technology-enabled family engagement and navigation platform originally built for addiction treatment and recovery support. The platform equips families with education, guidance, and structured communication while helping care teams track engagement and intervene earlier when support is breaking down. Pathroot’s long-term strategy extends this family-activated model into other chronic disease categories where outcomes improve when caregivers are informed, aligned, and supported. Learn more at https://pathroothealth.com INDUSTRY KEYWORD: family support, value-based care, VBC, addiction prevention, relapse, peer groups, safety net, fentanyl crisis, substance misuse, SUD, substance use disorder, overdose prevention, wearable devices, mobile application, healthcare, behavioral health, managed care organizations, MCO, employee assistance plans, EAP, telehealth, therapy, recovery, contingency management (CM), discharge against medical advice (AMA), Rural Health Transformation (RHT)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.