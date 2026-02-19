American Institute of Health Care Professionals Launches New Certification Program in Trauma-Informed Care Counseling

Counseling Session: Trauma-Informed Care Counseling Trauma Response Explained TRAUMA AIHCP, INC.

New Certification Program in Trauma-Informed Care Counseling Now Available by the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals (AIHCP) has announced the launch of its new Trauma-Informed Care Specialist Certification program. This comprehensive certification is designed to equip healthcare professionals with the critical skills and techniques necessary to effectively support patients experiencing various forms of trauma.

The certification program provides healthcare professionals with foundational knowledge to help individuals process trauma, regulate emotions, utilize grounding techniques, and discover post-traumatic growth. Trauma-informed care specialists serve as both healers and advocates for vulnerable populations, helping them find confidence to move beyond traumatic events and live peaceful, fulfilling lives.



The Trauma- Informed Care Specialist Certification program from AIHCP provides the necessary skills and knowledge that healthcare professionals need to effectively aid patients or clients currently experiencing various forms of trauma. Our certification program provides the foundation from which you can help individuals process trauma, regulate emotions, utilize techniques to find grounding, and find post-traumatic growth. Trauma-informed care specialists are not just healers; they are also whistleblowers and safe guarders for the abused by helping them find not only healing but also confidence to continue past traumatic events and live their lives in peace.

"This new certification is designed to provide mental health care professionals with the knowledge and skills needed today to work effectively with their clients who suffer from deeper emotional issues related to severe current and past traumas. Our extensive curriculum helps to provide a strong foundation for our students to achieve better quality outcomes with their client populations while providing the professionals with an earned credential in this specialty mental health practice," says Dominick Flarey, Ph.D., RN, PMH-BC, ANP-BC, Executive Director of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

The program is available to registered nurses, licensed social workers, licensed counselors, licensed physicians, licensed psychologists, licensed psychiatrists, licensed marriage and family therapists, and other licensed healthcare professionals in clinical practice with a minimum of a bachelor's degree in a related field. The certification consists of two required continuing education courses totaling four hundred dollars, covering trauma-informed care fundamentals and understanding compassion fatigue in helping professionals. Students receive 100 contact hours of continuing board approved education hours upon completion of the program and then qualify for the Certification.

Choosing the Trauma-Informed Care Courses, Continuing Education Program from American Institute of Health Care Professionals means taking a rewarding and enriching set of courses that prepares you to receive the Trauma-Informed Care Specialist Certification. With flexible scheduling, faculty mentoring support, and in-depth courses, these continuing education courses can easily help you stay on top of new advancements that enhance your level of care and your career. Trauma-Informed Care is becoming more relevant and critical to helping individuals face past trauma and find post traumatic healing. These courses look to examine the sources of trauma, the neuro-biology behind it, the survival mechanisms associated with life or death experiences and how trauma disorders manifest and are later reconciled.

Once enrolled into the program, students have up to two-full years to complete the program. All courses are taken in online classrooms and are flexible with independent study and faculty mentoring as needed. All examinations are taken online and there are no travel requirements for students. Students utilize textbooks as well as accompanying videos for learning. The program has open enrollment and students may enroll and begin their studies on any day of the year.

Upon successful completion, certified professionals earn the credential "TIC-CSp," which stands for Certified Trauma-Informed Care Specialist. The certification remains active for four years and can be renewed through AIHCP's continuing education courses, requiring fifty continuing education hours and a minimum of five hundred hours of practice.

The program addresses the growing need for specialized training in trauma care across healthcare settings. By enhancing professionals' ability to recognize, respond to, and support individuals affected by trauma, the certification contributes to improved patient outcomes and increased awareness of trauma-informed approaches within the healthcare community.

Interested healthcare professionals can apply today through the AIHCP website to advance their careers and make a meaningful difference in the lives of trauma survivors.

About American Institute of Health Care Professionals

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc. is a professional organization serving various healthcare professionals by providing healthcare certification, continuing education, and fellowship programs in specialty practice areas. AIHCP offers certifications in grief counseling, legal nurse consulting, case management, spiritual counseling, stress management, holistic health, crisis intervention, substance abuse counseling, and more, helping healthcare professionals acquire advanced knowledge, achieve national recognition, and enhance their practice capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.