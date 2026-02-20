Sisters of the Valley Announce Los Angeles & Orange County Dispensary Tour

the sisters inside a dispensary

Image Captured On Tour for Imbolc

the sisters posing for a photo as a group inside a catalyst dispensary

Catalyst and Traditional Dispensaries Exclusively

a list of places and times for the tour schedule

Tour Schedule

Meet the Sisters in person at Traditional and Catalyst locations Feb 27 & March 1

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisters of the Valley, the California-based women-led cannabis brand known worldwide as the 'Weed Nuns', are hitting the road again for a Southern California dispensary tour, bringing their sun-grown, moon-cycle-crafted flower directly to customers across Los Angeles and Orange County. The tour marks another milestone in the Sisters’ expanding retail presence through their partnerships with Traditional and Catalyst dispensaries, as they introduce new consumers to their high-quality, sun-grown cannabis line.

Friday, February 27

Traditional Boyle Heights — 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Catalyst Figueroa (South LA) — 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Catalyst Lynwood — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Catalyst Retro Row (Long Beach) — 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Catalyst Santa Ana (Pullman Street) — 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Customers will have the opportunity to meet the Sisters, ask questions about cultivation practices, learn about the philosophy behind the brand, and experience firsthand the craftsmanship that has built an international following.

Founded in 2015 in California’s Central Valley, Sisters of the Valley has grown from a small farm collective into a globally recognized women-led cannabis enterprise. Known for aligning their production cycles with the lunar calendar and emphasizing sun-grown, environmentally responsible cultivation, the Sisters have built a reputation for quality, consistency, and integrity.

“This tour is about connection,” said Sister Esme. "We’ve spent years building community online and through our farm. Now we’re bringing that energy directly into the dispensaries — meeting customers face-to-face and showing them who we are.”

The tour comes as the Sisters expand their footprint in California’s licensed cannabis market, positioning the brand for broader retail distribution and future national visibility. Members of the press are welcome to attend. Interviews and photo opportunities are available upon request. To learn more about the Sisters, visit their online library.

Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sisters of the Valley Announce Los Angeles & Orange County Dispensary Tour

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
Company/Organization
Sisters of the Valley
3144 G Street, Suite 125-205
Merced, California, 95340
United States
+1 2096266601
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

More From This Author
Sisters of the Valley Announce Los Angeles & Orange County Dispensary Tour
Sisters of the Valley Celebrate 10 Years with Sub-Zero Extracts
New Analysis Explores How Modern Platform Governance Quietly Shapes Online Visibility
View All Stories From This Author