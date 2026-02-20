Sisters of the Valley Announce Los Angeles & Orange County Dispensary Tour
Meet the Sisters in person at Traditional and Catalyst locations Feb 27 & March 1MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisters of the Valley, the California-based women-led cannabis brand known worldwide as the 'Weed Nuns', are hitting the road again for a Southern California dispensary tour, bringing their sun-grown, moon-cycle-crafted flower directly to customers across Los Angeles and Orange County. The tour marks another milestone in the Sisters’ expanding retail presence through their partnerships with Traditional and Catalyst dispensaries, as they introduce new consumers to their high-quality, sun-grown cannabis line.
Friday, February 27
Traditional Boyle Heights — 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Catalyst Figueroa (South LA) — 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Catalyst Lynwood — 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Catalyst Retro Row (Long Beach) — 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Catalyst Santa Ana (Pullman Street) — 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Customers will have the opportunity to meet the Sisters, ask questions about cultivation practices, learn about the philosophy behind the brand, and experience firsthand the craftsmanship that has built an international following.
Founded in 2015 in California’s Central Valley, Sisters of the Valley has grown from a small farm collective into a globally recognized women-led cannabis enterprise. Known for aligning their production cycles with the lunar calendar and emphasizing sun-grown, environmentally responsible cultivation, the Sisters have built a reputation for quality, consistency, and integrity.
“This tour is about connection,” said Sister Esme. "We’ve spent years building community online and through our farm. Now we’re bringing that energy directly into the dispensaries — meeting customers face-to-face and showing them who we are.”
The tour comes as the Sisters expand their footprint in California’s licensed cannabis market, positioning the brand for broader retail distribution and future national visibility. Members of the press are welcome to attend. Interviews and photo opportunities are available upon request. To learn more about the Sisters, visit their online library.
