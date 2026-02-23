Hotel Casa del Mar Celebrates 100 Years with a Yearlong Centennial Series Inspired by the Roaring Twenties

Credit: Santa Monica History Museum Credit: Santa Monica History Museum

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few places along the California coast hold a century of history quite like Casa del Mar in Santa Monica. The iconic Italian Renaissance Revival structure, originally unveiled in 1926 as the exclusive Club Casa del Mar, has stood at the water’s edge for one hundred years, welcoming generations of travelers to Southern California’s celebrated coastline. Today, the building is home to Hotel Casa del Mar, where the spirit of Hollywood glamour blends seamlessly with laidback California luxury, ocean breezes, and warm, intuitive service that feels both refined and refreshingly relaxed.Designed by Los Angeles architect Charles F. Plummer with arched loggias, a red tile roof, and pale stucco walls catching the last light of day, Club Casa del Mar opened in May 1926 as a luxe private beach club with membership by invitation only. The guest list glittered with stars including Clara Bow, Marilyn Monroe, and Charlie Chaplin, and Hollywood’s early tastemakers arrived by chauffeured Packards to dance beneath coffered ceilings and dine overlooking the Pacific.Today, the building still turns heads, but now its entrance welcomes world travelers seeking an exclusive California beachside retreat. When third generation hoteliers Thomas and Edward Slatkin of the Edward Thomas Collection reopened the property as a hotel in 1999, their ambition was not to recreate the past but to revive its original character.Now, throughout 2026, Casa del Mar’s centennial programming invites both hotel guests and the local community to step back in time while enjoying modern interpretations of classic flavors, style and celebration infused with the relaxed sophistication that defines life on the California coast.The festivities begin in January with the launch of a specialty Prohibition-themed cocktail menu, a nod to the hotel’s early years, available throughout the entire year at Terrazza and the hotel’s lively Lobby Lounge.In March, guests can enjoy Macallan Flights paired with thoughtfully curated bites. Flights and Bites will be available in April, May and June, offering a refined tasting journey celebrating craftsmanship and bold tastes.Summer ushers in a signature Macallan prix fixe menu, inspired by the allure of the 1920s and priced at $192.60, available July through September.Additional centennial culinary highlights, in partnership with other brands and staples celebrating 100 years, include:• April: The beloved Brown Derby Cobb Salad offered at Terrazza for lunch at $19.26, a playful tribute to the building’s opening year• May: The debut of a new “Bubbles and Pearls” offering with specialty champagne and caviar• July: A seasonal San Marzano Tomato Pizza special at Patio del Mar, celebrating summer on the coastOver the last hundred years, the building interiors have had a major evolution. Spaces have been refreshed, styles reimagined, the pool relocated, and generations of guests welcomed. Yet the soul of Casa del Mar has remained constant. It lives in the people who greet, serve, cook, clean, and care with quiet consistency, year after year. Guests are invited to explore a Centennial Memory Walls, featuring archival images from the property’s early days as Club Casa del Mar in the 1920s and offering a visual journey through a century of seaside sophistication.“Celebrating our centennial is about honoring the spirit of Casa del Mar where history, community, and hospitality come together,” said Charlie Lopez-Quintana, Vice President & Managing Director of ETC Hotels. “We’re excited to invite guests to experience the stories, dishes and moments that have shaped this quintessential building for 100 years.”For more information on centennial events and offerings, please visit www.hotelcasadelmar.com or follow along on Instagram @HotelCasadelMar

