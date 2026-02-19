Andrea Vigil selected as Top COO of the Decade by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Andrea Vigil at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea Vigil, Chief Operating Officer at Allegiant Electric LLC, was recently selected for Top COO of the Decade for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Vigil, the COO and co-founder of Allegiant Electric LLC, a Las Vegas-based full-service commercial and residential electrical contractor, drives accountability for results through policies/procedures, performance metrics, incentive packages, and operational processes. She interacts with clients, owners, subcontractors and vendors to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget. Vigil and her husband Anthony co-founded the firm in 2015 and have since established it as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Nevada local Emerging Small Business (ESB), Local Disadvantaged Business (LDB) and Local Small Business (LSB) company.Additionally, Ms. Vigil served as a Broker/Salesperson for Prominent Reality Group LLC, where she ran the process of acquisition and disposition of property and negotiated the purchase of property for buyers. She also consulted with surveyors, engineers, superintendents and contractors regarding status of projects. She educated property owners regarding real estate benefits and prepared appropriate documents to such transactions, as well as requests for proposals for sale of vacant land, residential resale and foreclosed homes, negotiated sales and exchanges. Ms. Vigil communicated with title companies for title commitments and for the closing of property sales as well as completed inspections of properties prior to acquisition/disposition, to ensure properties conform to requirements under contract.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Vigil earned both her Bachelor’s degree and Master’ in Management Information Systems/Human Resource Management and her MBA from Santa Fe University of Art and Design. She also completed the scaling program through the Stanford Latino Business Action Network Cohort 8.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Vigil has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she awarded as Top COO of the Year and in 2025, she was selected for the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her current selection of Top COO of the Decade.Under her leadership, vision and dedication, Allegiant Electric has earned numerous distinctions, including:• Nevada’s Small Business Person of the Year (2022)• U.S. SBA Region IX Small Business Person of the Year (2022)• Best of Las Vegas Gold Winner – Electrician Category (2023)• Enterprising Women of the Year Award (2024)• WRMSDC Engagement Award (2024)• Successful Women in Business Award – Global Trade Chamber (2025)In addition to her successful career, Ms. Vigil is certified as a Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist by the National Association of Realtors. She is also on the Enterprising Women Advisory Council, Small Business Council for Small Business for America’s Future and USA Country Chair for G100 Renewable Energy and Green Alternatives, and she was appointed to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region 9 Regulatory Fairness Board. She also has a plethora of experience volunteering including as a secretary of the Latino Business Entrepreneur Mastermind. Past volunteer experience includes Treasurer of Searchlight Healthcare Charities, a Board Member of Lutheran Social Services of Nevada and West Business Enterprise Council (WBENC-WEST) Nevada Forum Chair whose focus is Economic Empowerment.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Vigil for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Vigil attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: www.allegiantelectricllcnv.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

