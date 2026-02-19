Nancy Glazier left-handed painting donated to National Museum of Wildlife Art via Jackson Hole art broker Melchor Moore

16 x 28 oil on canvas, "Bullseye," by Nancy Glazier

The National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole, Wyoming has been gifted one of Nancy Glazier's left-handed expressionist paintings, the 16 x 28 "Bullseye"

Melchor Moore is a personal property appraiser and boutique exhibition curator based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, operating primarily through his firm, Jackson Hole Art Dealer, LLC.” — JHAD, LLC

JACKSON HOLE WYOMING, WY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Museum of Wildlife Art has acquired a significant work by Nancy Glazier, painted left-handed following an event that limited the use of her right hand and ended her ability to work in the highly realistic manner for which she had won acclaim in the wildlife genre. The expressionist canvas represents an important moment of transition in Glazier’s as she began to create paintings in an expressionist manner, a testament to her resilience and continued artistic voice.The painting, a 16 x 28 expressionist bison oil painting, titled "Bullseye," was brokered to the museum by Jackson Hole art dealer Melchor Moore . Moore’s initial interest in the collection centered on several works by Russian Impressionist Nikolai Timkov, which are culturally important responses to the pressures of communist Russia to produce realist artwork. The group also included a notable serigraph by John Nieto “My clients wanted to place the Glazier with the National Museum of Wildlife Art to further establish her reputation as a significant figure in the wildlife genre,” Moore said. “The museum had previously acquired a bison painting as an example from her earlier realist body of work, and this later painting helps tell the broader story of her artistic evolution. Had we made the donation sooner, the piece would have been an interesting inclusion to the exhibition Kennis Forte just curated up at the museum.”Dr. Forte holds a PhD in art history, and has been appointed the new curator at the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The Glazier donation comes at the feet of Dr. Forte’s inaugural exhibit at the museum that introduced an innovative one-to-one curatorial format, pairing works by the same artist—or by artists working within similar genres—to invite close visual comparison and deeper dialogue about technique, interpretation, and evolution of style.

