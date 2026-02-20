HCM TradeSeal Launches WageFinder API to Automate Prevailing Wage and Davis-Bacon Compliance

HCM TradeSeal & WageFinder

HCM TradeSeal launches the WageFinder API, a REST API delivering government-sourced prevailing wage and Davis-Bacon data for payroll and compliance integration.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HCM TradeSeal announced the launch of the WageFinder API, a developer-first REST API that delivers government-sourced prevailing wage data directly into payroll, ERP, and compliance systems.Prevailing wage determinations are critical for Davis-Bacon and public works compliance, yet they are often buried in lengthy PDFs and scattered across federal and state agency websites. The WageFinder API eliminates manual research by providing structured, standardized wage data that software platforms can integrate instantly.The API is designed for:- Payroll Service Providers automating certified payroll calculations- ERP and Construction Software Developers embedding integrated wage rates into their platforms- Enterprise Compliance Teams auditing thousands of payroll records in secondsBy delivering clean JSON responses built specifically for system integration, WageFinder removes the need for manual data entry and reduces the risk of certified payroll rejections caused by incorrect wage or fringe inputs.WageFinder pulls directly from primary government sources, including federal data from SAM.gov for Davis-Bacon wage determinations, as well as official state, city, and municipal labor department sources. Federal, state, and county data are consolidated into a unified format, with base rate and fringe rate clearly separated to support accurate fringe benefit credit calculations.Fast Integration and Reliable Updates- REST API built on OpenAPI standards using FastAPI enabling developers to integrate in minutes- Automated data pipeline that checks and updates wage data twice per month- Custom API keys and tiered rate limits based on customer size and usage needsThe WageFinder API is available now to payroll providers, software platforms, and compliance teams seeking faster, more reliable wage data integration. To request API credentials and begin integration, visit wagefinder.org or contact the HCM TradeSeal team at hcmtradeseal.com . For more information about available data tools and integration options, visit https://wagefinder.org/data-tools/

