US Carrier Extends System Investments with Broker Portal and Point of Sale Leveraging OWIT Global’s Insurance Workbench

OWIT’s Insurance Workbench Extends Existing Investments, Filling Gap for Seamless User Experience and Supporting Any Data Ingestion and Transformation Needs

This implementation is the result of a truly collaborative effort across our teams, culminating in what we believe is the most modern and effective tool-based configurator on the market today.” — Jon Kaplan

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce it has successfully configured and delivered a Point-of-Sale and Broker Portal user experience that integrates with the carrier’s existing back-end system.

A mid-sized insurance carrier extended its existing policy administration system (PAS) and delivered a modern broker portal by leveraging OWIT Global’s Insurance Workbench. OWIT’s solution delivers a modern, configurable point-of-sale experience and unifies multiple disparate back-end systems into a single, intuitive user experience. The result enables brokers to access, submit, and manage business through one configurable interface, eliminating the complexity traditionally associated with navigating multiple platforms and workflows.

Working closely with OWIT, the carrier helped advance the Insurance Workbench into a flexible, user-friendly solution that orchestrates data and processes across policy administration, underwriting, rating, and downstream processing systems—without disrupting existing core technologies. The result is a streamlined broker portal and processing experience that improves ease of use, increases submission efficiency, and enhances data quality at the point of entry.

“This implementation is the result of a truly collaborative effort across our teams, culminating in what we believe is the most modern and effective tool-based configurator on the market today,” said Jon Kaplan, CTO of OWIT Global. “Our fully configurable integrations remove traditional barriers of time, cost, and complexity, and we’re now advancing the platform with AI to accelerate configuration and deliver enhanced user experiences faster.”

Wendy Aarons-Corman, CEO of OWIT Global, added, “This flexibility not only accelerates adoption but also ensures data integrity and seamless workflows across the organization. Ultimately, this approach has enabled OWIT to achieve our strategic objective of driving digitalization at scale. The Insurance Workbench empowers organizations to extend existing system investments, streamline processes, support data interchange [for bordereaux and acquisitions], and operate with confidence in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

OWIT Global’s Insurance Workbench is a modern, configurable platform that streamlines insurance operations without disrupting existing core systems. The Workbench enables rapid configuration, flexible integrations, clean data flow, and built-in data integrity throughout end-to-end workflows. The Workbench supports all data interchange, including bordereaux management, acquisition data ingestion, common integrations, and statement of values (SOVs), and unifies broker portals, submissions, and point of sale into solutions that can operate standalone or seamlessly integrate with third-party and legacy systems.

About OWIT GLOBAL

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices, optimized for cloud deployment.

OWIT’s Insurance Workbench is a unique approach to solving the industry’s challenges to digitalize their business by combining data integrity and interchange with streamlined operational processes.

The Insurance Workbench (Distributed Data) solution includes full life cycle contact management to support Program and Reinsurance arrangements, including file-based Bordereaux and direct source-to-target data interchange. The Insurance Workbench (Underwriting Workbench) solutions support the extension of legacy environments through Business-to-Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point-of-Sale Portals, Rating, and Document-lite Generation.

OWIT’s clients can leverage each solution as required, aligning with the delivery of immediate business benefits while achieving a longer-term strategic vision. Clients can deploy OWIT’s solutions as standalone or integrate them with their own and their partners’ ecosystems. To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT Insurance Workbench, visit the Insurance Workbench Solutions page. For more information about OWIT Global, please visit www.OWITGlobal.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.