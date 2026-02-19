City of Tacoma and Revby Introduce the Microenterprise Launch & Grow Program to Support Smallest Local Businesses

This Free Initiative Provides Strategy, Financial Management, and Capital Readiness Support to Low-to-Moderate Income Small Business Owners

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Tacoma, through funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, has launched the Microenterprise Launch & Grow Program, a free business support initiative designed to help Tacoma’s smallest businesses strengthen their financial foundation, improve revenue performance, and prepare for sustainable growth.The program, delivered by Revby LLC as the City’s technical assistance provider and program implementer, is tailored for Tacoma-based solopreneurs and microenterprise owners with five or fewer employees who meet low-to-moderate income (LMI) eligibility requirements under CDBG guidelines.Applications are currently being accepted for the 2026 cohort. Interested Tacoma microenterprise owners can learn more and apply at revby.co/pages/tacoma-2026 The program begins with a half-day, in-person kickoff workshop on February 26, 2026, at the Courtyard by Marriott Tacoma Downtown. The workshop will include two interactive presentations:• Planning for Growth: A practical session helping owners identify growth constraints such as demand, capacity, and cash flow, determine appropriate growth strategies for their stage of business, and clarify what healthy expansion looks like before investing additional capital.• Funding Your Business: A hands-on presentation covering funding options, debt financing considerations, and a credit-readiness checklist to assess preparation for loans or grants.Following the workshop, participants will receive up to 15 hours of individualized, one-on-one technical assistance, delivered virtually through a hybrid support model between February and June 2026 to accommodate business owners’ schedules.“We are pleased to partner with Revby to bring Launch & Grow to our small business community,” said Shari Hart, Business Program Lead, City of Tacoma. “Microenterprise owners are the backbone of Tacoma’s local economy, and this hands-on program is designed to meet them where they are—providing practical strategy, financial clarity, and a clear path to capital readiness. By combining expert-led instruction with individualized technical assistance, Launch & Grow gives entrepreneurs the tools, structure, and confidence they need to stabilize operations and pursue sustainable growth. We are excited to offer this opportunity at no cost to qualifying businesses and to continue investing in the long-term success of Tacoma’s small business community.”Unlike traditional classroom-style programs, Launch & Grow emphasizes real-world implementation. Through structured cohort learning and individualized technical assistance, participating businesses will receive guided support in:• Refining and executing measurable growth plans• Building financial models to support intentional, strategic decision-making• Strengthening forecasting and revenue tracking systems• Identifying operational improvements to sustain income• Preparing documentation and systems needed for funding or capital accessA key program outcome is that businesses exit with real, actionable systems, tools, and growth plans in place.The program is delivered by Revby, a small business consulting firm with prior experience partnering with the City of Tacoma on previous initiatives. Revby brings deep familiarity with Tacoma’s local business landscape and has supported positive outcomes for Tacoma-based entrepreneurs in past engagements.“What distinguishes the Microenterprise Launch & Grow Program is its integrated approach,” explained Michael Aparicio, Founder & CEO, Revby. “The initiative combines growth strategy, financial depth, and capital readiness into one cohesive framework—moving beyond education into achievable implementation.”For more information or to apply, visit revby.co/pages/tacoma-2026.About RevbyRevby is a consulting firm that provides practical, tailored services to diverse small business owners and entrepreneurs. Its areas of focus include strategic planning, financial analysis, digital marketing, and other core management consulting services. Revby works directly with business owners and in partnership with organizations that advance economic development across urban, rural, and tribal communities through small business technical assistance programs. Headquartered in Boston with an additional office in Denver, Revby is a Certified Minority-Owned Business.

