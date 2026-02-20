Rosemont Pharmaceuticals announces US availability of ATMEKSI® (methocarbamol) Oral Suspension for acute MSK conditions

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals announces U.S. availability of ATMEKSI® (methocarbamol) Oral Suspension, a muscle relaxant treating acute musculoskeletal conditions

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemont Pharmaceuticals announced ATMEKSI(methocarbamol) Oral Suspension will be available nationwide in March.Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant indicated as an adjunct to rest, physical therapy, and other measures for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions in patients 16 and older.1 ATMEKSI provides the clinical benefits of methocarbamol in an oral suspension that simplifies titration, enables precise dosing, and provides a dosing option of methocarbamol for patients who have trouble swallowing tablets or capsules.“At Rosemont, we continue to deliver on our promise to deliver innovative, flexible dosing options for multiple therapeutic areas,” said John Denman, Vice President US Business Unit at Rosemont Pharmaceuticals. “Approximately 37% of general practice patients surveyed reported difficulty swallowing pills, and this oral suspension form of methocarbamol provides physicians with another option for treating their patients unable to take other solid dose formulations.”2ATMEKSI will be available in March 2026 to physicians, pharmacies, and patients in the US nationwide. Healthcare professionals can access detailed prescribing information at www.atmeksi.com IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION1Indications and Usage:ATMEKSI(methocarbamol) oral suspension is a muscle relaxant indicated as an adjunct to rest, physical therapy, and other measures for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions in patients 16 and older. (1.1)Limitations of Use:ATMEKSI is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to methocarbamol or any component in ATMEKSI. (4.1)Warnings and Precautions:CNS Depressants and Alcohol Use: ATMEKSI may potentiate the effects of CNS (central nervous system) depressants and alcohol. Patients receiving ATMEKSI (methocarbamol) Oral Suspension should be cautioned about combined effects with alcohol and other CNS depressants.Use in Activities Requiring Mental Awareness: ATMEKSI may impair mental and/or physical abilities required for performance of hazardous tasks, such as operating machinery or driving a motor vehicle. Patients should be cautioned about operating machinery, including automobiles, until they are reasonably certain that methocarbamol therapy does not adversely affect their ability to engage in such activities.Adverse ReactionsInteraction with CNS Depressants and Alcohol: See Warnings and Precautions (5.1)The following adverse reactions associated with the use of methocarbamol have been identified in clinical studies or postmarketing reports. Because some of these reactions were reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequency or establish a causal relationship to drug exposure.Adverse reactions reported with the administration of methocarbamol include:Body as a whole: Anaphylactic reaction, angioneurotic edema, fever, headache.Cardiovascular system: Bradycardia, flushing, hypotension, syncope, thrombophlebitis.Digestive system: Dyspepsia, jaundice (including cholestatic jaundice), nausea and vomiting.Hemic and lymphatic system: Leukopenia.Immune system: Hypersensitivity reactions.Nervous system: Amnesia, confusion, diplopia, dizziness or lightheadedness, drowsiness, insomnia, mild muscular incoordination, nystagmus, sedation, seizures (including grand mal), vertigo.Skin and special senses: Blurred vision, conjunctivitis, nasal congestion, metallic taste, pruritus, rash, Urticaria.Drug InteractionsCNS Drugs and Alcohol: ATMEKSI may potentiate the effects of CNS (central nervous system) depressants and alcohol [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].Pyridostigmine Bromide: ATMEKSI may inhibit the effect of pyridostigmine bromide. Patients with myasthenia gravis should be monitored closely for symptoms of myasthenia gravis such as weakness. If symptoms of myasthenia gravis are observed, treatment with ATMEKSI should be stopped immediately.Drug/Laboratory Test Interactions: ATMEKSI may cause color interference in certain screening tests for 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid (5-HIAA) using nitrosonaphthol reagent and in screening tests for urinary vanillylmandelic acid (VMA) using the Gitlow method.Use in Specific PopulationsPregnancy: Limited data from case reports over decades of use with methocarbamol during pregnancy have not identified an increased risk of major birth defects, miscarriage or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes.Lactation: The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for ATMEKSI and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from ATMEKSI or the underlying maternal condition.Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of methocarbamol oral suspension in pediatric patients below the age of 16 have not been established.This Important Safety Information does not include all the information needed to use ATMEKSI safely and effectively. Click here for full prescribing information.To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, LLC at 1-844-638-2235 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/MedWatch About Rosemont PharmaceuticalsRosemont Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of alternative dosage forms. Rosemont was founded more than 50 years ago and sells over 130 liquid products in more than 27 markets.References:1. ATMEKSI Prescribing Information PI-METH-01-001. Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, LLC; 20252. Schiele, J. T., Quinzler, R., Klimm, H. D., Pruszydlo, M. G., & Haefeli, W. E. (2013). Difficulties swallowing solid oral dosage forms in a general practice population: Prevalence, causes, and relationship to dosage forms. European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, 69, 937–948.RMT-ATM-PR-01 2/2026

