OpCritical Releases 'Not Alone,' A New Song And Music Video Calling For Unity Against Attacks By King Trump’s Army
The Demogorgan Unleashed Against Those Exercising First Amendment Rights Can Only Be Stopped Through Collective Action By People To Protect The Rule Of Law.
In “Not Alone,” OpCritical rewrites the lyrics to reflect recent violent attacks on innocent people by ICE, Border Patrol, and National Guard, which it collectively calls “King Trump’s Army.” The threat, however, is not political; it is constitutional, with the dismantling of democracy at stake. The song’s refrain—“together we’re not alone”—is a clarion call for unity to reclaim the rule of law, morality, and decency. People are the only counter-force to tyrannical executive power.
In the music video, released on YouTube, a young girl holds a balloon while watching cartoons on television.
https://youtu.be/2FypSV6sNaE Suddenly, the channel changes to show dozens of videos on screens of men in military uniforms attacking people on American streets. She loses control of the channels, and then an ominous figure in an ICE uniform appears, telling her to be quiet. At the end, the figure draws a gun but then looks up and sees hundreds of red, white, and blue balloons rising into the sky, which causes him to disintegrate and disappear. The balloons are doing a great deal of work here: simultaneously patriotic and childlike, reclaiming both the flag and the innocence from the forces that have appropriated them.
These powerful symbols and metaphors are both thought-provoking and inspiring.
“Our country is facing a clear and present danger from domestic militarization and authoritarianism that can only be stopped by millions of people standing together to demand a return to civility and tolerance,” said OpCritical. “Throughout our nation’s history, it has been the power of the people opposing government oppression that has restored American values.”
In response to the dangers currently facing America, OpCritical will regularly release new songs and videos until the danger is gone.
Coleman Volya
OpCritical
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Other
Not Alone
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.