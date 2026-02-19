SailSupply Launches New Website Catering to The German Watersports Market

Leeuwarden, Netherlands – SailSupply, a leading European online store for sailors and other watersports enthusiasts seeking boat equipment, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, uniquely designed to cater to German watersports enthusiasts and those seeking high-quality Bootszubehör (boat equipment).

Created by a team of sailors and passionate watersports enthusiasts, SailSupply’s new German website offers customers a quick, easy way to access a diverse, high-quality range of equipment, accessories, and boat parts. This includes:

Sailing Boat Equipment:

Sailing Boat Blocks: Also called deflection rollers, sailing boat blocks are indispensable on any sailboat. The range consists of rake blocks, Ronstan blocks, Barton blocks, and Lewmar blocks.

Trap Stoppers: SailSupply offers the full range of Spinlock, EasyLock, and Barton trap stoppers. In addition, the website supplies all spare parts for trap stoppers of these brands.

Deck Organizer: The trap diverter and deck organizer are ideal deck equipment for guiding traps neatly from the mast to the cockpit. As a result, the crew does not have to go to the foreship, but can safely operate the traps from the cockpit. Using a deck organizer, trap deflection blocks, or deflection rollers keeps the lines neatly over the deck and prevents tangling.

Boat Parts:

Compasses: A marine compass is a magnetic compass with a Cardanian design. This makes it suitable for use on a motorboat or sailboat.

Pumping: On a boat, there are soon a large number of boat pumps. Each pump is specially developed for a specific application on board.

Accessories for Sailors:

Life Jacket: SailSupply offers a collection of classic foam life jackets that are robust, reliable, and also affordable.

Sailing Knives: A good, sharp sailing knife is an important part of the equipment, not only because it is practical, but also because, in emergencies, it is important to be able to cut lines, sheets, or falls quickly.

SailSupply invites sailors and watersports enthusiasts in Germany to visit its new website today.

About SailSupply

SailSupply is a leading European online store for sailors and other watersports enthusiasts that offers a diverse range of essential boat accessories and products, along with an informative blog featuring helpful boat guides and topics.

