Rethink Construction & Claims Earns Authorized Brava Roof Tile Installer Designation in Omaha

Rethink Construction & Claims brings luxury, hail-resistant Brava composite roofing to Omaha, combining premium durability with expert insurance advocacy.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rethink Construction & Claims, a premier exterior remodeling and insurance claim specialist, is proud to announce it has earned the designation of authorized Brava Specialized Roofing installer for the Omaha metropolitan area. This partnership brings the industry’s most advanced composite roofing solutions to Nebraska homeowners seeking the aesthetic beauty of natural materials paired with modern-day durability.Brava Specialized Roofing is renowned for its high-performance synthetic roof tiles, including authentic-looking Cedar Shake, Slate, and Spanish Tile profiles. Unlike natural materials that are prone to cracking, rot, and heavy maintenance, Brava’s composite products are engineered from recycled materials and boast a Class 4 impact rating—the highest industry standard for hail resistance—and a Class A fire rating."We are incredibly proud to join the select group of roofing contractors in Omaha authorized to install Brava products," said a representative for Rethink Construction & Claims. "In a region where extreme weather and hail are common, our clients need more than just a beautiful roof; they need one that can withstand the elements without sacrificing curb appeal. Brava provides that perfect balance of sustainability, luxury, and resilience."Rethink Construction & Claims has built a reputation for its "white-glove" approach to exterior restoration, particularly in navigating the complexities of insurance claims. Recent clients have praised the team’s ability to simplify the restoration process, with homeowner Rachael Smith noting, "They helped me every step of the way with my insurance claim... making the process so much easier than I expected."Beyond aesthetics, Rethink’s commitment to technical accuracy and documentation has direct financial benefits for homeowners. Another client, Ralph Newell, highlighted the company’s dedication to post-project support, stating that Rethink "went above and beyond" to provide additional documentation to his insurance company, which successfully lowered his premiums to reflect the new, high-performance roof.As an authorized installer, Rethink Construction & Claims ensures that every Brava roof is installed to the manufacturer’s exact specifications, preserving the integrity of Brava’s industry-leading limited lifetime warranty. This designation cements Rethink’s position as a leader in Omaha for high-end exterior restoration and dedicated insurance claim advocacy.Homeowners and property managers interested in exploring Brava’s premium composite roofing options can visit Rethink Construction & Claims online or schedule a consultation at the official website.About Rethink Construction & Claims:Rethink Construction & Claims is a full-service exterior remodeling company based in Omaha, Nebraska. Specializing in roofing, siding repair and installation, and complex insurance claim management, the company is dedicated to "rethinking" the contractor experience through transparency, high-quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to long-term property protection.

