ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine Expands Access to World-Class Neurosurgical Care for Patients Across the U.S.

Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol ATLAS Institute Brain and Spine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine , led by internationally recognized neurosurgeon Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol , is expanding access to advanced, highly specialized care for patients facing complex brain and spine conditions. The Institute provides expert diagnosis, second opinions, and surgical treatment for patients who are often told their cases are too difficult, too risky, or have limited options.Dr. Cohen-Gadol is known globally for his work in complex cranial and spinal surgery, including the treatment of brain tumors and vascular conditions. Patients travel to ATLAS from across the United States — including regions where access to high-volume sub-specialists is limited — to seek care that prioritizes precision, safety, and functional preservation.“Patients deserve clarity, confidence, and a plan,” said Dr. Cohen-Gadol. “Many people come to us after weeks or months of uncertainty. Our goal is to provide the highest level of expertise and to treat every patient with the same intensity and care we would want for our own family.”A Focus on the Most Complex ConditionsATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine specializes in the evaluation and treatment of complex neurosurgical conditions, including:Complex brain and spine tumorsMeningiomasPituitary adenomasGliomasAcoustic neuromasArteriovenous malformations (AVMs)Cavernous malformationsTrigeminal neuralgiaHemifacial spasmOther vascular and skull base conditionsThe Institute’s approach combines deep surgical expertise with modern planning, imaging, and minimally invasive strategies designed to reduce surgical trauma, preserve neurological function, and support faster recovery whenever possible.Dr. Cohen-Gadol uses one of the most advanced surgical simulation platforms available today—the proprietary ATLAS Simulation technology—to create a highly realistic, patient-specific 'virtual twin' of the patients’ brain. This allows him to carefully rehearse the entire procedure ahead of time, exploring the safest and most effective paths to reach and remove the tumor, especially when it's in a challenging or delicate location.Think of it like how fighter pilots use detailed simulators to prepare for high-stakes missions: they practice every maneuver in a risk-free environment so the real flight goes as smoothly and safely as possible. Here, he does the same for surgery—reviewing the unique anatomy, testing approaches, and refining the plan to maximize tumor removal while protecting healthy brain tissue and critical functions like speech, movement, or vision.Patients Travel for One Reason: OutcomesFor many patients, the decision to travel is simple: they want the best possible outcome. ATLAS Institute regularly works with out-of-state and international patients seeking second opinions, surgical consultations, and imaging review. Every effort is made to provide the best surgical outcome possible anywhere. This is the promise Dr. Cohen-Gadol and every member of the team make with every patient.The Institute also offers streamlined pathways for patients who need rapid case review, including telemedicine consultations and advanced MRI review options.A New Standard of Patient-Centered NeurosurgeryATLAS Institute was created to deliver a level of focus and personalized care that is difficult to find in large hospital systems. From first consultation through surgery and recovery, the practice emphasizes clarity, responsiveness, and a patient-first experience.Dr. Cohen-Gadol’s work is also known through The Neurosurgical Atlas, an educational platform used by 70,000 of physicians worldwide. This platform has transformed care for more than 100,000 patients with difficult neurosurgical disorders worldwide.Scheduling and Consultation InformationThe ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine is currently accepting new patients for consultations, second opinions, and complex case evaluations.To learn more or request an appointment, visit:About ATLAS Institute of Brain & SpineThe ATLAS Institute of Brain & Spine is a premier neurosurgical practice led by Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of complex brain and spine conditions. The Institute provides expert care for patients across the U.S. and internationally, combining advanced surgical expertise with a modern, patient-centered approach.

