Community Associations Institute Launches New Chapter in West Virginia

Community Associations Institute

New CAI chapter provides West Virginia’s community associations with resources, education, and local support to strengthen neighborhoods

With the launch of the WV Chapter, residents living in community associations across the state become part of a broader network dedicated to strengthening communities and improving quality of life.” — Dawn M. Bauman, CAE

FALLS CHURCH, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Associations Institute , the leading international authority supporting condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, is proud to announce the launch of its newest chapter in West Virginia.This milestone brings a dedicated local resource to the Mountain State's growing community association sector that provides access to education, advocacy, networking, and industry best practices tailored to West Virginia communities.“With the launch of the West Virginia Chapter, residents living in community associations across the state become part of a broader network dedicated to strengthening communities and improving quality of life,” says Dawn M. Bauman, chief executive officer of the Community Associations Institute. “This chapter connects residents, volunteer leaders, and community managers with shared expertise and practical resources that help neighborhoods thrive.”According to the Foundation for Community Association Research , West Virginia is home to approximately 1,000 community associations where roughly 73,000 residents live. Together, these associations invest an estimated $160 million annually to maintain common areas, landscaping, roads, recreational facilities, and other shared amenities. Without community associations, these services would otherwise fall to local governments. Each year, 2,500 volunteer leaders donate their time and expertise serving on boards, committees, and special projects that provide an estimated $2.8 million in services to help manage and strengthen these communities.Establishing a CAI West Virginia Chapter will bring knowledge, stability, and prosperity to the state by providing local resources and support in key areas:● Education and training. Regular workshops, seminars, and certification programs tailored to the unique needs of West Virginia’s community associations.● Networking opportunities. Facilitating connections among community association leaders, management professionals, and service providers to share best practices and innovative solutions.● Advocacy and representation. Ensuring the interests of West Virginia’s community associations are effectively represented at local and state government levels.● Best practices. Providing guidance and resources that help associations operate efficiently, govern effectively, and maintain well-managed, thriving communities.For more information about CAI West Virginia or to learn how to get involved, visit caionline.org/find-a-chapter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.