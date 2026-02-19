Scofield Group Announces Eight RealTrends Ranked Agents in Las Vegas for 2025
Eight Las Vegas agents meet RealTrends verified benchmarks, driving Scofield Group’s 65% year-over-year growth in 2025.
RealTrends rankings are widely recognized within the real estate industry for spotlighting high-performing agents and teams. Qualification is based on verified production benchmarks. For 2025 recognition, agents qualified at 15 closed sides or $6 million or more in annual closed volume.
“These recognitions reflect disciplined execution,” said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. “We operate on measurable standards. Production is tracked, verified, and earned. These eight agents were instrumental in driving our 65% year-over-year growth in 2025.”
The following Scofield Group agents qualified for 2025 RealTrends recognition in Las Vegas, listed in order of closed sides:
Tony Leeventan — 26 sides | $15,341,172 in volume
Meredith Schaefermeyer — 19 sides | $7,527,000 in volume
Mikey Del Rosario — 17 sides | $6,436,499 in volume
Lauren Tansey — 16 sides | $7,944,788 in volume
James Friedrich — 16 sides | $5,954,340 in volume
Sahand Davarpanah — 15 sides | $8,484,897 in volume
Janezzta Sukaneeyouth — 15 sides | $6,125,663 in volume
Beth Legge — 14 sides | $8,007,900 in volume
Collectively, these agents represent a significant portion of Scofield Group’s production growth during a record-breaking year. In 2025, the brokerage closed 479 transactions totaling $209,684,224 in volume, representing 65% year-over-year growth.
Scofield Group attributes its expansion to structured accountability, daily performance tracking, intensive training, and a culture centered on execution rather than entitlement. The brokerage maintains strict production standards, call tracking systems, and conversion-based coaching designed to maximize agent performance in a competitive Las Vegas market.
“Recognition is a byproduct of systems and standards,” Scofield added. “Our focus remains on client service, disciplined prospecting, conversion excellence, and long-term scalability for our agents.”
Scofield Group continues to expand its footprint in Las Vegas through performance-based recruiting, agent development programs, and strategic partnerships that drive measurable results.
About Scofield Group
Scofield Group is a Las Vegas-based real estate brokerage focused on production, accountability, and scalable systems. The company emphasizes agent training, conversion strategies, and measurable performance metrics to deliver consistent growth and client results.
