Scofield Group Announces Eight RealTrends Ranked Agents in Las Vegas for 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scofield Group today announced that eight of its Las Vegas real estate professionals have qualified and been verified in the 2025 RealTrends rankings , recognizing top-producing agents based on documented production performance.RealTrends rankings are widely recognized within the real estate industry for spotlighting high-performing agents and teams. Qualification is based on verified production benchmarks. For 2025 recognition, agents qualified at 15 closed sides or $6 million or more in annual closed volume.“These recognitions reflect disciplined execution,” said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. “We operate on measurable standards. Production is tracked, verified, and earned. These eight agents were instrumental in driving our 65% year-over-year growth in 2025.”The following Scofield Group agents qualified for 2025 RealTrends recognition in Las Vegas, listed in order of closed sides:Tony Leeventan — 26 sides | $15,341,172 in volumeMeredith Schaefermeyer — 19 sides | $7,527,000 in volumeMikey Del Rosario — 17 sides | $6,436,499 in volumeLauren Tansey — 16 sides | $7,944,788 in volumeJames Friedrich — 16 sides | $5,954,340 in volumeSahand Davarpanah — 15 sides | $8,484,897 in volumeJanezzta Sukaneeyouth — 15 sides | $6,125,663 in volumeBeth Legge — 14 sides | $8,007,900 in volumeCollectively, these agents represent a significant portion of Scofield Group’s production growth during a record-breaking year. In 2025, the brokerage closed 479 transactions totaling $209,684,224 in volume, representing 65% year-over-year growth.Scofield Group attributes its expansion to structured accountability, daily performance tracking, intensive training, and a culture centered on execution rather than entitlement. The brokerage maintains strict production standards, call tracking systems, and conversion-based coaching designed to maximize agent performance in a competitive Las Vegas market.“Recognition is a byproduct of systems and standards,” Scofield added. “Our focus remains on client service, disciplined prospecting, conversion excellence, and long-term scalability for our agents.”Scofield Group continues to expand its footprint in Las Vegas through performance-based recruiting, agent development programs, and strategic partnerships that drive measurable results.About Scofield GroupScofield Group is a Las Vegas-based real estate brokerage focused on production, accountability, and scalable systems. The company emphasizes agent training, conversion strategies, and measurable performance metrics to deliver consistent growth and client results.

