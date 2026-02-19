Woman-Owned Syringa Bodywork Brings Elevated Therapeutic Massage to Hayden

Syringa Bodywork co-founders Chancy Gill and Jaclyn Cosper combine years of hands-on experience with a shared commitment to thoughtful, restorative care. Syringa Bodywork offers barefoot myofascial massage using gravity and bodyweight to deliver deep, broad pressure that eases tension, supports fascia, and calms the nervous system.” The Syringa flower, Idaho’s state flower, is featured in the logo as a symbol of resilience, renewal, and natural beauty, reflecting the studio’s grounded, restorative approach to bodywork.

Our work is rooted in the belief that the body knows how to heal when it feels safe, supported, and understood” — Founders of Syringa Bodywork

HAYDEN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a quiet corner of North Idaho, Syringa Bodywork is redefining therapeutic massage. The woman-owned practice, co-founded by licensed massage therapists Chancy Gill and Jaclyn Cosper, blends deeply restorative massage work using their feet with advanced techniques designed to support both clients and fellow practitioners.

Founded in January of 2023, Syringa Bodywork offers a calming, welcoming environment where clients can slow down, reconnect with their bodies, and experience massage therapy that goes beyond surface-level relaxation. Led by two veteran practitioners with a passion for healing and education, the studio specializes in therapeutic and myofascial bodywork, featuring barefoot massage (Ashiatsu) modalities that allow for deeper, more sustained pressure while remaining gentle and intuitive.

“People are always initially surprised when they hear we use our feet,” the founders share. “But once they experience the depth, precision, and ease of barefoot massage, that surprise quickly turns into understanding. It’s incredibly effective and sustainable for both the therapist and the client.” For Gill and Cosper, Syringa Bodywork was born from decades of combined experience and a shared vision to build a women-led wellness space grounded in skill, sustainability, care, and a deep commitment to community.

“Massage has the power to help people feel more at home in their bodies,” says Gill. “As women in this field, it was important to us to create a space where clients feel genuinely supported and where the work is intentional, skilled, and rooted in experience.”

Gill brings a background in barefoot massage and instruction, with a passion for helping massage therapists, many of them women, expand their toolkits while protecting their own bodies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Health, and her work centers on emotional support and nervous system healing, integrating her clinical training to support clients both physically and emotionally.

Cosper, who has more than 20 years of experience in massage therapy, brings a wealth of knowledge, mentorship, and steady leadership to the practice. Her career has spanned multiple modalities, with a focus on sustainable bodywork practices that help therapists thrive in the long term. She is also a licensed esthetician whose training deepens her understanding of skin health and whole-body wellness, complementing her work with a thoughtful, integrative approach.

“After so many years in this profession, what continues to inspire me is helping people, clients and therapists alike, feel stronger, more capable, and more connected,” says Cosper. “Building a woman-owned business that reflects those values has been incredibly meaningful.”

In addition to serving local clients, Syringa Bodywork has become a hub for continuing education, offering training and instruction for licensed massage therapists interested in barefoot and myofascial techniques. The founders are deeply committed to elevating the profession through education that emphasizes confidence, creativity, and care, especially for women building long-term careers in bodywork.

Syringa Bodywork is an approved training campus for the Center for Barefoot Massage, which offers massage therapy training in North Idaho. They host two and three-day immersive workshops with CE credits for licensed massage therapists to learn this evolving modality, combining foundational and advanced training with a strong emphasis on anatomy, safety, and sustainable body mechanics.

This dual focus on client care and professional education sets Syringa Bodywork apart in the North Idaho wellness community. Clients receive advanced therapeutic care delivered with compassion, while therapists gain access to training that supports strength, confidence, and career sustainability. Gill and Cosper note that the average career span for hands-on massage therapists is often just 3–5 years due to physical burnout. By contrast, some of their colleagues have sustained careers for more than 25 years practicing barefoot massage, including women in their 60s who continue this work with no plans to slow down.

The name “Syringa,” inspired by Idaho’s state flower, reflects the founders’ connection to the region and their desire to create something rooted, restorative, and enduring. Like the flower itself, Syringa Bodywork represents renewal, resilience, and natural beauty.

As interest in holistic wellness and women-owned businesses continues to grow, Syringa Bodywork stands out as a practice built on expertise, integrity, and heart. Whether clients are seeking relief from chronic tension, recovery support, or a moment of deep rest, Gill and Cosper offer care that is thoughtful, grounded, and deeply human.

About Syringa Bodywork

Syringa Bodywork is a woman-owned therapeutic massage studio in Hayden, Idaho, founded by two experienced practitioners committed to education-driven, client-centered care. The spacious studio specializes in intentional bodywork that supports the nervous system, addresses chronic pain and tension, and promotes lasting relief. Located at 8182 N. Wayne Blvd., Suite A, Syringa Bodywork is known for its barefoot myofascial massage technique, which uses deep, broad pressure to support fascial health and alleviate pain and tension. Appointments can be booked online for both new and returning clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.