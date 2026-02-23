The Wealthy Mind Hits Amazon Bestseller List, Examining Psychology Behind Financial Behavior

FORT MEYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wealthy Mind : The New Psychology of the Rich by Dr. Jerry Clevenger has become a bestseller on Amazon.com after its worldwide release. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book examines the psychological and behavioral factors that shape how people earn, manage, and grow wealth.The Wealthy Mind examines how beliefs, focus, and financial actions are connected, highlighting that financial results are shaped not only by income or effort but also by the underlying thought patterns that guide decision-making. Drawing from neuroscience, coaching psychology, behavioral finance, and practical wealth-building strategies, Dr. Clevenger provides a framework to help readers better understand the internal factors that influence financial progress.The book offers practical applications based on research and professional experience. Topics include recognizing inherited financial narratives, reframing limiting beliefs, and developing systems that align behavior with long-term goals. It also incorporates principles from behavioral finance and elements of game theory to demonstrate how strategic thinking can enhance financial decision-making.Key concepts explored in The Wealthy Mind include:• Reprogramming financial beliefs that block success• Building wealth more effectively through clarity and disciplined focus• Leveraging behavioral finance and game theory to improve outcomes• Designing a structured roadmap toward financial independenceThe book presents financial growth as a personal development journey rather than just a technical or mathematical one. By exploring emotional triggers, cognitive biases, and subconscious associations with money, Dr. Clevenger contends that sustainable wealth typically starts with internal alignment.Dr. Clevenger’s background includes nearly twenty years of experience helping individuals and organizations with performance coaching and financial strategy. His approach combines mindset development with practical steps, focusing on tangible behavioral changes rather than abstract theories.Additional information about the author and The Wealthy Mind can be found at www.getspeedofmoney.com

