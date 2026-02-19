John Muir Health Expands Minimally Invasive Mitral Valve Surgery

This advanced technique allows surgeons to repair the valve without the need for a traditional open-heart procedure.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitral valve regurgitation (MR), one of the most common heart valve disorders, affects millions of people worldwide. Left untreated, MR can significantly impact quality of life and lead to serious complications as the heart struggles to pump blood efficiently.

Symptoms of mitral valve disease often develop gradually and may include shortness of breath, fatigue, heart palpitations, dizziness, and swelling in the legs or feet. Some patients may also experience a persistent cough or chest discomfort, while others may have no symptoms in the early stages.

To address this condition, John Muir Health offers minimally invasive mini mitral valve repair surgery, a minimally invasive approach that treats mitral valve regurgitation or mitral valve stenosis through a small incision on the right side of the chest. This advanced technique allows surgeons to repair the valve without the need for a traditional open-heart procedure. Additionally, mitral valve repair avoids the deleterious effects of mitral valve replacement such as reduced heart function and repeat mitral valve replacements or use of anticoagulants.

John Muir Health is among the first hospitals in the Bay Area to offer mini mitral valve repair surgery. Since 2013, the health system has performed more than 220 minimally invasive mitral valve repair procedures without any mortality, postoperative strokes or postoperative renal failure. For the past 15 years, John Muir Health has performed a total of nearly 800 mitral valve procedures, both isolated and combined with other procedures. The program is led by an experienced cardiac surgery team specializing in minimally invasive techniques.

“For patients, minimally invasive mitral valve repair means a smoother experience from start to finish,” said Dr. Murali Dharan, cardiac surgeon and Co-Medical Director of Cardiac Surgery at John Muir Health. “Patients typically spend less time in the ICU, experience fewer complications, and recover more quickly — all of which lead to better outcomes and a lower total cost of care without compromising the quality or durability of the repair.”

Compared to traditional open-heart surgery, minimally invasive mitral valve repair offers several key advantages:

• Faster recovery times, with many patients returning to normal activities within weeks.

• Less pain and trauma, due to smaller incisions.

• Lower risk of complications, including reduced risk of stroke and renal failure, less blood loss and a lower infection risk.

As demand grows for high-quality, patient-centered, and cost-effective cardiac care, John Muir Health continues to invest in advanced surgical approaches that improve outcomes while reducing the burden of care for patients and the health care system.

John Muir Health offers a full spectrum of cardiovascular services at both its Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers, and has physicians located throughout Contra Costa and Alameda counties. The health system’s cardiovascular programs and expert medical staff have earned numerous awards and recognitions, demonstrating their commitment to and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart disease. John Muir Health’s Concord and Walnut Creek Medical Centers are also designated as Contra Costa County STEMI Receiving Centers for severe heart attack patients. For more information about John Muir Health’s cardiovascular services, visit johnmuirhealth.com/services/cardiovascular-services.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and an Acute Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health, and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

