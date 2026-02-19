Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Grand Bahama Resort and Deep-Water Marina with Development Potential to Sell at Auction

30-Slip Marina with Expansion to 45+ Berths on Deep-Water Basin 20 Condo Resort + Freehold Marina: 68 Miles from Palm Beach, Florida

Oceanfront, 20-unit freehold resort and marina with development potential offered at auction in cooperation with Bahamas Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare oceanfront resort and marina, ideally located on the western tip of Grand Bahama, known as ‘Blue Marlin Cove Resort & Marina’, is set to sell at auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Christopher and Vanessa Ansell of The Ansell Group with Bahamas Sotheby’s International Realty. Listed for $13.5 million, bidding is scheduled to open on 18 March and will culminate on 25 March via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

The turnkey resort includes 20 fully finished condominium residences within a 30-unit resort, three oceanfront development parcels with a fourth fuel station parcel for yachts, extensive waterfront and canal frontage, deep-water access, and majority declarant rights within the homeowners' association.

"’Blue Marlin Cove Resort & Marina’ is the type of multi-use asset that warrants expansive exposure and a clearly defined sales timeline," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "With its operating marina, income-generating residences, and significant expansion potential, the property appeals to a wide buyer pool. Our platform is designed to surface that demand, bring qualified buyers to the table quickly, and deliver a transparent, efficient path to sale."

"This is a property that calls for a highly considered sales strategy," said Christopher Ansell. "Partnering with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions allows us to leverage their global buyer network with a time-certain process and level of execution to bring clarity and momentum to resort-scale offerings like this."

"What makes ‘Blue Marlin Cove Resort & Marina’ so compelling is the balance it strikes between lifestyle and utility," said Vanessa Ansell. "Owners have immediate access to world-class fishing, a protected marina, and fully finished residences, while also holding the potential to enhance and evolve the property."

Designed for full-time living, vacation use, or short-term rental, the residences feature open-plan layouts, supported by resort amenities including a swimming pool with Jacuzzi spa, tiki bar and restaurant, outdoor kitchen areas, family recreation spaces, communal lounges, on-site management and security, and a caretaker's cottage.

A defining component of the offering is the property’s freehold marina, strategically positioned on Grand Bahama's western edge with direct ocean access via a deep-water channel engineered for vessels up to 100 feet. Designed to accommodate serious boaters and charter operations, the marina includes 20 of 30 existing slips, with infrastructure in place to add approximately 15 or more additional perimeter berths, bringing total potential capacity to over 45 slips.

Situated just 68 nautical miles east of Palm Beach, Florida, and minutes from West End Airport with on-site customs and immigration, ‘Blue Marlin Cove Resort & Marina’ offers world-class fishing grounds and an established boating community. Located at 1 Bootle Bay, the offering presents a compelling opportunity for immediate potential income, operational scale, and future development upside through diversified revenue streams, including condominium rentals, marina dockage, fuel operations, and food and beverage in one of The Bahamas' most accessible boating destinations.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to Ronnie Archer Photography.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



