Governor Ivey Invites Alabama High School Students to Compete in National Civics Challenge Ahead of America’s 250th Birthday

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday released a video message inviting Alabama high school students to take part in a national civics and American history competition as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday.

In Governor Ivey’s video message, she highlights the Presidential 1776 Award, a nationwide challenge launched in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education to encourage a deeper understanding of America’s founding, civic traditions and principles of self-government.

“This summer, we will celebrate America’s 250th birthday – two and a half centuries of the greatest nation the world has ever known,” said Governor Ivey in her video message. “As we mark that milestone, we have a responsibility to prepare the next generation to carry it forward.”

The competition begins with the “Impossible Test,” an online civics exam open to high school students nationwide. Top-performing students from each state advance to regional semifinals, with finalists competing in a nationally broadcast championship in Washington, D.C. Scholarship prizes totaling $250,000 are available for top competitors.

Registration for the Presidential 1776 Award is open now at Presidential1776Award.org.

All interested high school students must register online before February 22, 2026.

The Presidential 1776 Award Online Test will be available between February 22, 2026, and March 1, 2026.

Hey y’all – Governor Kay Ivey here.

This summer, we will celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Two and a half centuries of the greatest nation the world has ever known.

And as we mark that milestone, we have a responsibility to prepare the next generation to carry it forward.

That’s why I want you – Alabama high school students – to participate in the Presidential 1776 Award competition, a national civics and American history challenge that puts your knowledge to the test.

It begins with the ‘Impossible Test’ that asks you to truly know our country…and rewards excellence with scholarship opportunities.

And if there’s one thing history has shown us, it’s this: Never count Alabama out.

After all, it was the rocket built in Huntsville that carried man to the moon. In Mobile, we’ve built the ships that defend our freedom. And right here in our capital city is what many call the “most historic short street in America.” And for good reason.

Y’all, Alabama makes history.

Freedom isn’t accidental. It’s protected. It’s learned. And it’s earned.

Registration is open now at ‘Presidential 1776 Award Dot Org.’

And when it’s all said and done, I expect an Alabama student to be standing at the top.

May God continue to bless each of you, the great state of Alabama and these United States of America!

