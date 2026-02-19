Arionkoder Joins ViVE 2026 to Address the Challenge of Trustworthy AI in Healthcare

Developing trustworthy AI solutions for real healthcare environments.

Arionkoder, the AI consulting firm, will be at ViVE 2026, Feb. 22–25 in Los Angeles, to discuss business demands and how to solve them with AI built on trust.

Through The Foundry, Arionkoder’s innovation and delivery system, we translate real healthcare needs into AI that teams can adopt.” — José Ignacio Orlando, Arionkoder’s R&D Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Translating Healthcare Demands into Real-World SolutionsOnly 38% of healthcare professionals feel like new digital health technologies, including AI, are designed with their needs in mind, according to a recent study. What’s even more surprising is that 69% are involved in developing those technologies. Why do we still find a gap? Many solutions get lost in the translation from needs to practice. Listening to physicians' and industry leaders' pain points is essential; the door that remains locked for some is ensuring those needs find a trustworthy, real-world solution, not a generic one.The difference between a trustworthy, tailored solution and an off-the-shelf one lies in results. Companies that adopt trustworthy, customized AI tools get: improved diagnostic accuracy; faster, automated processes, so specialists are free to focus on higher-impact work; and broader access to healthcare, driven by friendlier, human-first tools.Events like ViVE 2026 help bridge the need vs reality gap by connecting health systems and payer leaders with innovators, investors, and solution partners. Arionkoder is joining it to strengthen their capacity for finding real-world healthcare demands, real-world, trustworthy AI solutions.“Through The Foundry , Arionkoder’s innovation and delivery system, we translate real healthcare needs into AI that teams can adopt. Trust is ensured with TrustOS, our design and implementation methodology, which works with four quality attributes: security, safety, reliability, and transparency”, explains José Ignacio Orlando, Arionkoder’s R&D Director, about their way of delivering trustworthy AI.José Ignacio Orlando, Jennifer Pastega, Head of Growth, and Moe Hussein, Senior Account Executive, will participate in 1:1 meetings with provider and payer leaders to further discuss why trust must be at the foundation of every single AI system.Three Healthcare AI Systems that Accelerated Disease Detection and AnalysisArionkoder connects people, design, and engineering to build AI tools that reach outcomes in healthcare, including faster analysis, improved decision-making, and better reliability. “From The Foundry’s R&D team, we connect the challenges our partners bring us with our talent to design trustworthy AI solutions that deliver the extra mile of value real-world healthcare demands”, adds José Ignacio Orlando. See their work in three real-life healthcare projects.OncoRx: Improving Medical Decision-MakingOncoRx, a Colorado-based health startup, needed to turn complex precision oncology data into actionable clinical insight. After interviewing community oncologists to better identify their pain points, Arionkoder built a user-centred platform that fits naturally into existing workflows, iterated and tested with physicians before getting to a final stage. This AI solution provides:- AI-enhanced insights to support faster research and interpretation;- Unified reports view so complex results are easier and faster to understand;- One-click access to multiple research and knowledge sources;- Advanced search and filters by cancer type, keywords, and time frames;- Collaborative virtual boards with HIPAA-compliant sharing and commenting.iSono: Increasing Diagnostic ReliabilityHigh false positives and complex workflows. That’s what iSono Health’s 3D breast scanning app was dealing with, causing slowed early breast cancer detection. In just 8 weeks with Arionkoder, they improved model accuracy, achieving a 28.7% reduction in false detections. How? AI models were refined to reduce false positives, and UX was redesigned to surface AI-flagged 3D images first, so physicians can focus quickly on complex cases.Titra: Reducing 87% Analysis TimeTitra is the AI-powered plaque titration that Arionkoder co-designed with the Pasteur Institute of Montevideo. This AI-powered solution automates plaque titration, achieving 92% accuracy and turning a 60-minute process into a 5-minute one while keeping it trustworthy. Safety and transparency, and therefore trust, are ensured through: human-in-the-loop feedback; audit trails; academic paper to register and share how the platform was technically shaped; and a strong, operational reliability posture, including features like confidence signalling and performance tracking.About ArionkoderArionkoder is an AI consulting firm built for the new era — a strategic partner that helps organizations achieve faster outcomes, build smarter systems, and deliver trusted impact. Through The Foundry, its internal system for accountable AI, they turn strategy into production-ready systems by combining scientific rigor and engineering excellence. With a global presence and multidisciplinary teams, Arionkoder partners with organizations ready to reshape how industries operate with AI.For more information, visit arionkoder.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.