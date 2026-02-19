Illegal Alien with Multiple Violent Felony Convictions Sentenced to 57 Months in Federal Prison

An illegal alien from Mexico, twice convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States.

