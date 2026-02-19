Justice Department Seeks to Terminate Federal Oversight of Cleveland Police Department

The Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland jointly filed a motion to terminate the 2015 police consent decree, marking the parties’ recognition of more than a decade-long, successful effort to reform the Cleveland Division of Police.

