Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,076 in the last 365 days.

Chesapeake man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to receive a meth delivery

Geno Cassell Smith, 64, of Chesapeake, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chesapeake man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to receive a meth delivery

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.