Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,306 in the last 365 days.

Greece man pleads guilty to threatening FBI agent and family

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Steven L. Ploof, 48, of Greece, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Meredith A. Vacca to threatening to assault a member of the immediate family of a Federal law enforcement officer with intent to impede with such law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties. The charge carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a fine of $250,000. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Greece man pleads guilty to threatening FBI agent and family

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.